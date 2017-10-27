mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

How To Actually Become A Morning Workout Person, According To Science

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
How To Actually Become A Morning Workout Person, According To Science

Photo by Curtis Kim

October 27, 2017 — 9:20 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

According to recent research, it takes 66 days to form a new habit. While that exact timeline is still up for debate, a new study published in the journal Health Psychology found that there's one simple way to speed up this formation: Do the thing you're trying to turn into a habit first thing in the morning.

For the study, researchers asked 48 college students to do a 15-second hip flexor stretch for back pain prevention either first thing in the morning or right before bed. The experiment lasted 90 days, and every day a smartphone app would prompt the subjects, asking if they had completed their stretch and whether or not they had to think about it before they did it.

Interestingly, the participants who were instructed to do their stretch first thing in the morning not only had an easier time remembering to do it, but the researchers concluded that they would automatically remember to do it by the 105th consecutive day, while it would take the late-night group until the 154th day to start doing it automatically.

While the success of the morning group could have to do with the fact that they did their stretch before getting distracted by work, family, friends, and more, in this case the researchers think it has to do with the fact that our cortisol levels are elevated first thing in the morning, and when our cortisol levels are high, it's easier to learn new things.

Long story short, if you want to form a difficult new habit—like exercising regularly—do it in the morning. You won't regret it.

Interested in kicking your bad habits? Here's a three-step guide to only eating when you're hungry.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The 17 Best Athleisure Pieces To Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe

Kristine Thomason
The 17 Best Athleisure Pieces To Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe
Routines

A Workout To Strengthen Your Legs & Glutes (With Or Without A Pilates Ball)

Lia Bartha
A Workout To Strengthen Your Legs & Glutes (With Or Without A Pilates Ball)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heres-how-to-actually-become-a-morning-workout-person

Your article and new folder have been saved!