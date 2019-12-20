Researchers selected 46 participants who had been diagnosed with a social anxiety disorder to undergo nine weeks of CBT treatment. Participants were instructed to refrain from taking any psychotropic medications, while maintaining their typical levels of exercise throughout the nine weeks to keep from altering the results. Blood samples were taken from each participant at the start of the study prior to the treatment, and then once again after the nine weeks when treatment was finished.

As predicted, the results showed that anxiety levels were reduced, but researchers also discovered increased telomerase activity in the blood samples.

Telomeres are a distinct structure in our DNA that are inherently related to aging, as they become slightly shorter every time our cells divide and as we age. Telomerase, however, is an enzyme that slows this process, effectively promoting longevity.

The time span was too short to see changes in telomere length, but the activity of telomerase indicates a push toward increasing longevity by slowing the shortening of telomeres as time goes on.

While CBT has already been proven as an effective form of treating anxiety, this study has discovered an exciting new benefit, which can hopefully encourage more people with any form of an anxiety disorder to try CBT. Currently, the treatment is only used for about 45% of people suffering from mood and anxiety disorders.