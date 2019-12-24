Here's How Plant-Based Diets Can Make You Less Susceptible To Food Poisoning

Researchers focused on a specific strain of E. coli for this study, known as EHEC. If that sounds familiar, it's because EHEC is the one tied to the current outbreak of illness associated with romaine lettuce.

For the experiment, the scientists compared mice who were fed a pectin-heavy diet filled with fruits and vegetables with a "chow diet," which follows a more grain-based meal plan. Researchers found that mice on the pectin diet for a week were better able to withstand a GI infection commonly associated with the E. coli strain, while mice on the chow diet were more likely to develop the infection.

"This is relevant to public health because EHEC outbreaks lead to hemorrhagic colitis, which is debilitating and sometimes causes death, particularly in the very young and the elderly," says lead researcher Vanessa Sperandio, Ph.D.