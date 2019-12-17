Yes, You Can Eat Gluten & These 3 Tips Will Help You Do So In A Healthy Way

According to Hardy, baking bread in-house is key. Whether you make your own at home or opt for goods at a local bakery, make sure that whatever you're eating is fresh. When you eat bread without knowing when and where it was made, that's when most issues with gluten start to arise.

"Sometimes you don't know when they're baking it or when they're delivering it," he says. "You can churn out 75 different types of bread simply by using flour, yeast, water, and salt in different ways."

In order to ensure that his customers are eating the freshest ingredients, Hardy includes upstairs bakeries at each of his restaurants. "We want to control the quality of what we're serving," he says.

Another reason baking your own bread is important is because then you can tweak the recipe to your personal digestive symptoms and flavor profile. Feeling sick or bloated after munching on a piece of homemade ciabatta? Next time, give it a couple of more days for the dough to ferment, says Hardy.

"Even if you don't think it's doing anything, it is. So, put the dough away for a couple of days. The texture will change as it proofs, as it bakes..." he explains.

When you make your own bread, it gives you the freedom to experiment with different methods and fermentation periods. According to Hardy, bread sure counts as a fermented food (more on that later).