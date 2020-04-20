It's safe to say that things are difficult right now, and it's natural to feel ungrounded, anxious, and distracted. As an herbalist, I believe that one of the best ways to rediscover a sense of comfort and grounding is to prioritize our connection to nature. Anyone who's ever taken a walk through the woods or sniffed a fragrant bouquet can probably agree.

Here are some ideas adapted from my new book Plant Magic: Herbalism in Real Life on how to bring plants and herbs indoors during this time when so many of us are stuck in homes, apartments, or one-room cabins you share with your newly-WFH partner and three animals (just me?). Though I'm providing one plant-based remedy per room, the idea is not necessarily to tackle all of these at once. Instead, pick one herbal remedy from the list and try it on for a week or two, then swap it for another, or gradually add on more from there.