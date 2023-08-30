Hemp vs CBD Oil Explanation (and 6 Best CBD Products)
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
It’s easy to assume that hemp CBD oil and hemp oil are the same thing, since both are derived from the same plant. In reality, hemp oil and CBD oil are unique from each other, and don’t necessarily offer the same benefits.
If you’re unsure which type of cannabis-derived product to go with, there are a few key factors to consider. Here, we’ll spell out the differences between CBD oil and hemp oil before detailing the best CBD oils on the market.
What is CBD oil?
CBD oil, also known as cannabidiol oil, is a natural extract derived from the cannabis plant. It is one of the many cannabinoids found in cannabis, but unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not produce psychoactive effects or induce a "high." CBD oil is typically extracted from hemp plants, which are a species of cannabis plants with low THC levels.
CBD oil is created by extracting CBD from the plant material, such as the leaves, flowers, and stalks of the hemp plant, using various extraction methods, such as CO2 extraction or solvent extraction. The extracted CBD is then typically diluted with a carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil, to create CBD oil that is suitable for consumption.
CBD oil has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential therapeutic properties. It is believed to interact with the body's endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating various physiological functions, including sleep, pain, mood, and immune response.
As a result, CBD oil is commonly used for a wide range of purposes, including managing pain, reducing anxiety and stress, promoting better sleep, and supporting overall well-being.* It is available in various forms, including tinctures, capsules, topicals, and even edibles, so you can choose the method that best suits your needs and preferences.
What is hemp oil?
Hemp oil is typically produced through a cold-pressing process, wherein hemp seeds are mechanically crushed to extract the oil. A key differentiating factor is that hemp oil is derived from the seeds, rather than the leaves, flowers, or stalks of the hemp plant. As a result, it does not contain the same compounds found in CBD oil or other cannabis extracts.
Hemp oil is rich in essential fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are beneficial for overall health. It also contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can contribute to a well-rounded nutritional profile. Due to its nutty flavor and nutritional value, hemp oil is often used in culinary applications, such as salad dressings, dips, and smoothies.
While hemp oil does not have the same potential therapeutic effects as CBD oil, it is valued for its nutritional properties and can be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle. It is important to note the distinction between hemp oil and CBD oil, as they are derived from different parts of the hemp plant and offer distinct benefits.
What’s the difference between hemp and CBD Oil?
When it comes to comparing hemp oil and CBD oil, the key distinction lies in their CBD content. Hemp oil, primarily crafted by cold-pressing hemp seeds, boasts an abundance of omega-rich culinary oil but contains minimal to no CBD. Conversely, CBD oil is extracted from hemp plant leaves, flowers, and stalks, resulting in an oil that’s richer in CBD.
If you’ve gathered that CBD oil is the better option for you and are ready to compare the options, check out this guide to the best CBD oils on the market.
Some of our favorite CBD oils:
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Variety of options
- Made from hemp grown in the U.S.
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Crafted from organically cultivated hemp, Penguin CBD Oil comes in five flavors and five strengths. It’s also available with broad spectrum hemp (which contains minor cannabinoids but no THC) or full-spectrum hemp (which contains up to 0.3% THC by dry weight).
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Unflavored, which some people may not like
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil contains only full-spectrum hemp CBD oil and MCT oil. It’s also USDA certified organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Reviewers love using the CBD oil to promote sleep or reduce pain.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread Hemp sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread Hemp does third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.
Best full-spectrum: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Made from hemp grown without pesticides
Cons:
- No discounted subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Elm & Rye's CBD oil delivers a moderate dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD. The brand posts the results from its third-party lab testing on its site, so you can verify that your product doesn’t contain contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Discounted subscription option
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Whether you’re after better sleep or a mood boost, Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture is worth checking out. The broad-spectrum hemp CBD oil is available in mild, moderate, and strong potencies. It’s flavored with peppermint essential oil, which imparts a refreshing flavor.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA-certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Best flavors: Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros:
- Six flavors, including unflavored option
- Produced in-house in Florida
Cons:
- No discounted subscription option
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Hemp Bombs CBD Oil is an excellent option if you’re seeking a mild CBD potency. It comes in a selection of flavors: acai berry, chocolate mint, orange creamsicle, peppermint, watermelon, and natural hemp (unflavored). Hemp Bombs sources its ingredients from the U.S. and produces its products in-house.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida.
Transparency: Hemp Bombs uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Best value: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- Produced in cGMP-certified facility
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Has aftertaste
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Five offers a CBD oil formulated to harness the potential benefits of CBD, phytocannabinoids, flavonoids, and minor hemp compounds. It’s available in mint chocolate and citrus flavors in two different high-strength potencies. Five produces its products in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning it meets quality and safety standards enforced by the FDA.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Five uses hemp grown in the U.S. for its products.
Transparency: Five uses third-party testing. Find the results here.
Takeaway
Understanding the distinction between hemp and CBD oil is crucial when navigating the world of CBD products. While hemp oil is extracted from the seeds of the hemp plant and offers various nutritional benefits, CBD oil is derived from the flowers, leaves, and stalks and is prized for its potential therapeutic properties.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.