I Got A Hemp Oil Massage & I'll Definitely Be Back

If you're wondering about the science behind all this, you're not alone. But unfortunately, due to the restrictions around studying cannabis and hemp, there isn't much research on topical CBD. That said, some studies have supported the idea that cannabinoids like CBD could be used to fend off pain and inflammation. Plus, I, like so many other people who swear by topical hemp for muscle pain, joint pain, and headaches, noticed the benefits. It's impossible to know what role the placebo affect might be playing in this whole scenario, but based on my experience, I'll definitely be adding CBD to my massages in the future.

If a full-body massage isn't a fit for your busy schedule or budget, don't stress! You can get similar benefits by giving yourself a quick hemp oil foot massage before bed or first thing in the morning. To do this, "Use both hands and the thumbs, and starting with the ball of the right foot; hold pressure for a count of two and move across the foot, right to left. Then, starting with the baby toe, hold pressure for a count of two and move right to left. Repeat for the left foot, moving left to right," says Erica Girth, licensed massage therapist and founder of Therapeutic Elements. Get started with Lord Jones' new High-CBD Body Oil, $75, or a hemp-infused cream or balm from Charlotte's Web.