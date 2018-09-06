7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 6, 2018)

As consumers, we're responsible for a third of all wasted food in the United States, and Popular Science crunched some numbers to figure out the real environmental cost of the food we're throwing away. Turns out we're most wasteful when we toss out meat and cheese we don't eat: Beef, in particular, is extremely polluting, especially because cows require growing mostly grain-based chow for their feed, and cheese requires lots of milk to make. See the full chart of the impact of our waste here. (Popular Science)