mindbodygreen's nr+ supports your skin cell’s longevity and youthfulness.* Here’s how. The supplement’s namesake is the nicotinamide riboside (NR). It’s an active ingredient that turns into another molecule called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) when absorbed by the body. NAD is a coenzyme that is needed for proper mitochondrial function. What does this mean? It means NR is able to support your energy at the cellular level—and more energetic cells means more youthful cells, longterm.*

But it doesn’t stop there. First up: Astaxanthin is a potent antioxidant that tempers inflammation, neutralizes free radicals, and manages photodamage.* It’s a member of the carotenoid family of antioxidants, which have been shown to enhance the overall tone of your skin.* Rhodiola is an adaptogen that helps manage oxidative stress.* And finally phytoceramides provide cells with hydration, enhancing moisture levels and smoothing texture.*

All of these enhance each other's performance; the end result is a supplement that works thoroughly to give your skin cells energy, moisture, and nutrients.*