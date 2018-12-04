We know all about what defines a toxic personality type—research has even given us specific ways to slice it up into all kinds of specific types of toxic. But of course, just because you're not a total jerk doesn't necessarily mean you've got the best personality ever. That's the whole reason we talk about personal growth so much here at mbg, right alongside working out, eating well, and getting enough sleep: because being psychologically healthy is just as important as being physically healthy, and most people have some inner work left to do.

Of course, when it comes to being physically healthy, the goals are more obvious: minimizing sickness and pain, having more energy and ability, and living long and strong. But when it comes to being psychologically healthy, what exactly are we talking about?

A study recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology sheds some light: Researchers have apparently deduced exactly what constitutes a "healthy personality." They asked over 200 personality and psychology experts to weigh in on how they define a healthy personality, as well as over 500 undergraduate students. There was surprising consensus about the necessary qualities among the entire group.

Here's the profile they came up with. A healthy person is…