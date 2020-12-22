mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
How To Stay Healthy Over The Holidays, From A Functional MD

How To Stay Healthy Over The Holidays, From A Functional MD

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician By Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
Christmas table from above

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

December 22, 2020 — 1:05 AM

While the holidays are defined by joy and cheer, they're also often a stressful time filled with buying presents, holiday parties, traveling, and more. Although this year things may be a little different as we are distancing from others and staying home, we are still facing many stressors this year that can take a toll on our mental and physical health.

That said, it doesn't have to be that way. As a functional medicine doctor, here are some of my top tips to approach the holidays with ease, all while staying healthy.

1. Get plenty of fiber at every meal to balance blood sugar. 

During the holidays, you may diverge from your usual eating routine. In order to keep feeling your best, however, I highly recommend tuning in to your fiber intake.

Fiber keeps you full, helps control your blood sugars, and supports digestion—all welcome benefits at any time of year, but especially during the holidays. What's more, fiber is prebiotic, which helps feed the good bacteria in your gut.

Make sure you are getting fiber at every meal (note: adults should get 25 to 35 grams each day). If you're not, consider adding additional fiber supplements like inulin, psyllium husk, chia seeds, flax, brewer's yeast.

If you gravitate towards sweet treat during this season, it might be a good idea to ask your doctor if apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, berberine, or oregano oil could be helpful for you to control blood sugars, too. 

Advertisement

2. Find micro-movements throughout the day.

Taking time for movement is always important. However, if you're slammed with deadlines before the end of the year, the kids are now out of school, or you have a lot of holiday tasks on your plate—you may not have the extra time to get in a workout.

My recommendation is to simply move as much as you can throughout the day, even for just a minute or two. Small micro-movements like lunges, crunches, or a few bicep curls when you have a spare minute can really add up.

Cleaning and decorating absolutely count for movement, too, especially as you get your heart rate up. You don't always have to do a complete core workout to get your daily movement in!

3. Prioritize quality sleep.

During this pandemic, with wavering scheduling and working from home, many people's sleep routines have been thrown off. But good quality sleep is so important for your overall health.

One of the keys is going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, to keep circadian rhythm stable. I'm also a huge fan of blue light blocking glasses, both during the day at night. Another inexpensive trick is dimming all the lights in your house around sunset, so your melatonin production can start getting in gear.

There are also some supplements you can consider like magnesium, L theonine, and more. They can really help relax the body and help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Advertisement

4. Practice stress management techniques.

Learning how to manage stress during this holiday is crucial. After all, chronic stress over time can have major ramifications on your health.

Finding joy in things you do everyday and having a gratitude practice can help manage your cortisol levels over time. For example, take note of how wonderful it feels to drink a cup of tea in silence in the morning. Learning how to mediate and incorporate breathing techniques daily is also helpful.

I also encourage taking adaptogens to help with stress: ashwagandha, rhodiola, holy basil, and more may help improve how you manage overall stress. Of course, like all supplements, please talk to your doctor to see if they are appropriate for you.

5. Consider supplements to support immunity.

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

I encourage everyone to ensure their immune system is in tip-top shape, especially this holiday season with concerns of both COVID-19 and the flu.

Be sure to talk to your doctor first but, taking supplements like vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, and probiotics, can be very helpful.*

Bone broth is also one of my favorite starters when I make soups which is so nourishing this time of year. It provides essential proteins, like lysine and glycine, all while supporting your overall immune system.

These simple strategies are a few of my favorite ways to support a healthy body and mind during the holiday season, and I encourage you to implement one or all of them as you close out 2020.

Advertisement
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who studied family medicine at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia. She completed her...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

CBD Is Calming — But Does It Make You Sleepy? What The Experts Say

Emma Loewe
CBD Is Calming — But Does It Make You Sleepy? What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut

Abby Moore
Having Trouble Concentrating? It May Have To Do With Your Gut
Spirituality

Winter Solstice 2020: How To Bring Light To The Longest Night Of The Year

Barbara Biziou
Winter Solstice 2020: How To Bring Light To The Longest Night Of The Year
Functional Food

mbg Reviewers Share All The Genius Ways They Use mbg's Greens Powder

Kristine Thomason
mbg Reviewers Share All The Genius Ways They Use mbg's Greens Powder
Recipes

This Creamy Plant-Based Eggnog Recipe Is A+ For Brain Health

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
This Creamy Plant-Based Eggnog Recipe Is A+ For Brain Health
Love

There Are 7 Different Types Of Hugs: Here's The Meaning Behind Each One

Abby Moore
There Are 7 Different Types Of Hugs: Here's The Meaning Behind Each One
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Reach Any Skin Care Goal In 2021 With The Help Of This Supplement

Alexandra Engler
Reach Any Skin Care Goal In 2021 With The Help Of This Supplement
Home

I'm A Feng Shui Master & This Is How I'm Prepping My Home For An Abundant 2021

Dana Claudat
I'm A Feng Shui Master & This Is How I'm Prepping My Home For An Abundant 2021
Spirituality

Capricorn Season Is Here: 7 Ways To Channel The Sign's Boundless Ambition

The AstroTwins
Capricorn Season Is Here: 7 Ways To Channel The Sign's Boundless Ambition
Beauty

An Acupuncturist Taught Us A 6-Step Gua Sha Practice To Massage Stuffy Sinuses

Jamie Schneider
An Acupuncturist Taught Us A 6-Step Gua Sha Practice To Massage Stuffy Sinuses
Beauty

From Almond To Oval: Which Of The 7 Nail Shapes Suits You Best?

Jamie Schneider
From Almond To Oval: Which Of The 7 Nail Shapes Suits You Best?
Love

How To Break Up With Someone You Live With, From Relationship Experts

Sarah Regan
How To Break Up With Someone You Live With, From Relationship Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthy-holiday-tips-from-functional-md

Your article and new folder have been saved!