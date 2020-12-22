During the holidays, you may diverge from your usual eating routine. In order to keep feeling your best, however, I highly recommend tuning in to your fiber intake.

Fiber keeps you full, helps control your blood sugars, and supports digestion—all welcome benefits at any time of year, but especially during the holidays. What's more, fiber is prebiotic, which helps feed the good bacteria in your gut.

Make sure you are getting fiber at every meal (note: adults should get 25 to 35 grams each day). If you're not, consider adding additional fiber supplements like inulin, psyllium husk, chia seeds, flax, brewer's yeast.

If you gravitate towards sweet treat during this season, it might be a good idea to ask your doctor if apple cider vinegar, cinnamon, berberine, or oregano oil could be helpful for you to control blood sugars, too.