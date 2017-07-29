In today’s fast-paced culture, our health and well-being often fall by the wayside. Carving out time to exercise, shop for whole foods, and cook healthy, nutritious meals can be a challenge. It all comes down to planning, and we don’t always have the time or head space to spare.

This has led to more and more healthy, nutritious foods carrying over to the "convenience" market. Long synonymous with processed foods lacking nutrients and brimming with chemicals, convenience food today can deliver premium ingredients with the accessibility, portability, and ease of use that the modern consumer demands.

Meal-delivery services and healthy-snack subscriptions send our foods of choice directly to us, wrapped in shiny plastic. Pre-cut fruits and vegetables, supplement packets, and resealable bags help us prepare and portion meals. Shelf-stable cartons and pouches of juices, soups, and nut milks extend the life of natural foods. And healthy fast-food establishments serve up fresh juices, smoothies, and whole meals in convenient on-the-go containers. Let's face it: Healthy convenience foods come in packaging that is too often unrecyclable and excessive.