But skin is a complex organ, and to ensure you are tending to all its complexities, you should care for it wholly. That's why this formula doesn't just stop at NR, but it also includes several healthy-aging actives to promote supple, hydrated, bright skin.

To start there's astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that helps repair DNA damage from UV exposure, neutralizes free radicals, and can promote an internal glow.* It works in similar ways to other antioxidants, which donate one of their electrons to unstable free radicals, effectively neutralizing them. But that's not what makes it so special: To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.*

As for hydration and elasticity, the formula contains phytoceramides.* Ceramides are a natural part of our skin and help support your skin barrier function. Without ceramides, which decline with age, our skin loses moisture and suppleness and fine lines can form. The phytoceramides used here are shown to help reverse this. In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in one study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Finally, there's rhodiola, an adaptogen that neutralizes oxidative stress.* This wreaks havoc on the body and is a primary contributor to premature aging. Thus by limiting how much time our bodies spend in oxidative stress, we can help our cells perform better.