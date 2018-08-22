These Might Be The Most Inexpensive Inflammation- & Bloat-Fighting Superfoods Around

Black pepper seems fairly basic—most American dinner tables feature a salt and pepper shaker, after all—but its health benefits and wide-ranging uses are anything but. The core compound responsible for its signature, biting flavor is piperine. In the health food world, black pepper is famous for making turmeric more bioavailable, making it a staple in golden milk lattes. Piperine, however, increases the bioavailability of a number of different phytochemicals (the health-promoting compounds in fruits and vegetables), meaning that it helps you absorb even more goodness from any produce you're consuming. It also helps enhance digestion.

I like to use fresh-ground black pepper liberally in everything from my smoothies to my stir-fries (freshly ground pepper, specifically, has a stronger flavor and higher levels of piperine—this pepper grinder is expensive, but it's become one of my most-used kitchen tools). Its pungent bite also adds a note of balancing savoriness to sweet berry desserts—when I made some rose-raspberry jam for no-bake pistachio cardamom thumbprint cookies recently, they were almost too sweet, until a liberal dose of pepper grounded them, enhanced the meaty umami of the pistachios, and turned them into the perfect satisfying treat.