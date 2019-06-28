The Healthiest Foods At Wendy's, According to Nutritionists

I order the Grilled Chicken Wrap when we go to Wendy's. It's the lightest of their wraps and sandwiches by far, with only 300 calories, 13 g fat, and 720 mg sodium. And it still offers up a decent 20 g of filling protein. It's great as a road-trip snack.

—Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, author of Eating in Color

While this menu has a lot of salad options, be careful! Many are high in sodium, and some of them have trans-fats lurking in the dressing, which lower your good cholesterol while raising your bad cholesterol and contribute to heart disease. I would instead opt for the Grilled Chicken Wrap and ask for extra lettuce to up your fiber intake. This wrap is low in sugar and saturated fat, and by upping the fiber content, you're also helping to keep your heart health in check. Pro tip: Drink a lot of water to counter the bloat you may experience from the excess salt.

—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition