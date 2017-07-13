mindbodygreen

Close banner

The One Thing RDs Always Order At Happy Hour

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
The One Thing RDs Always Order At Happy Hour

Photo by Jeff Wasserman

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 13, 2017

While R.D.s may have devoted their lives to the study of healthy food (and helping others consume as much of it as possible), they're not immune to the siren-like powers of a good happy hour. Still, there's a way to nosh and sip more healthfully.

When we asked some of the country's top RDs for their best-case-scenario happy-hour picks, we were surprised at how fishy the No. 1 response was.

"Oysters are low-calorie but packed with protein and immune-boosting zinc, and shrimp cocktail is another great high-protein, low-calorie option," says Jessica Cording, R.D. and founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition. Leah Silberman, R.D. and founder of Tovita Nutrition agrees. "Avoid the burger and fries and go for the raw bar! I'm talking shrimp cocktail, oysters, etc. Sounds fancy, but happy hour menus usually have raw bar specials (hellooo, $1 oysters)."

Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food, which helps boost immunity, and, assuming they're not fried, contain only heart-healthy fats. One 3-ounce serving of oysters contains more than 1 mg of omega-3s, which may be partially responsible for oysters' proven ability to increase HDL levels (the good cholesterol) and lower LDL levels (the bad cholesterol).

The One Thing RDs Always Order At Happy Hour

Photo: Jenni Heller

If you're not feeling the shellfish vibe, there are a few other great healthy picks. Kelly LeVeque, celebrity nutritionist and author of Body Love, recommends trying to fit as much healthy fat and fiber on the plate as possible. "I go for veggie crudités with fat-based dips like avocado hummus, romesco or pesto!" she says. Lisa Hayim, R.D. and founder of The Well Necessities, recommends staying away from anything fried and going for munchable food with some function. "Sometimes it's simple like popcorn to snack on, or if it's on the menu, guacamole or hummus, being mindful of the chips."

Article continues below

What are the RDs drinking while they nosh their oysters?

Most are sticking with a glass of wine or hard liquor with no mixers.

"Drinks on the lower-calorie, lower-sugar end include sparkling wine or Champagne; whiskey, neat or rocks (bourbon is my personal favorite); and gin, vodka, or tequila and club soda with lime," explains Jessica. Leah likes to let her clients' palates dictate their choices. "I usually tell clients to go for whatever type of alcohol they prefer (light beer, wine, or liquor) because they are all comparable in calories, and I believe that alcohol should be something you should enjoy." She adds this caveat to her leniency, though: "If you're not drinking your alcohol on the rocks, be sure to avoid sugary and high-calorie mixers like juices or syrupy sweeteners and opt for the seltzer water with lime."

Psst! Healthy cocktails do exist. Here's exactly what to order. Plus, these are the healthiest snacks of 2017 (so far).

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/healthiest-food-picks-happy-hour

Your article and new folder have been saved!