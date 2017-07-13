The One Thing RDs Always Order At Happy Hour

"Oysters are low-calorie but packed with protein and immune-boosting zinc, and shrimp cocktail is another great high-protein, low-calorie option," says Jessica Cording, R.D. and founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition. Leah Silberman, R.D. and founder of Tovita Nutrition agrees. "Avoid the burger and fries and go for the raw bar! I'm talking shrimp cocktail, oysters, etc. Sounds fancy, but happy hour menus usually have raw bar specials (hellooo, $1 oysters)."

Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food, which helps boost immunity, and, assuming they're not fried, contain only heart-healthy fats. One 3-ounce serving of oysters contains more than 1 mg of omega-3s, which may be partially responsible for oysters' proven ability to increase HDL levels (the good cholesterol) and lower LDL levels (the bad cholesterol).