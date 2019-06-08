Here's The Healthiest Food At McDonald's, According To Nutritionists

Full disclosure: I have not had McDonald’s since college finals, which was a long time ago. Since then, I believe they've made some attempts at better options, but with all fast food, it's going to be high in salt and saturated fat. I'd choose the Artisan Grilled Chicken sandwich, but I'd make some tweaks. I'd ask for triple the lettuce and tomato, no dressing at all, and I'd eat it as an open-face sandwich (so I'd ditch the top half of the bun). Tripling up on the veg gives me some extra fiber, vitamins, and minerals; and ditching the dressing and half the bun cuts back on the sugar, refined carbs, and salt and makes it an overall leaner meal. I'd also be sure to drink plenty of water with it to help offset the excess salt from the sandwich.

—Brigitte Zeitlin, R.D., owner of BZ Nutrition