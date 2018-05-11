How To Get A Teenager To Eat Healthy (From An Actual Teenager)

Reality: Actually, the amount of processed snack food per ounce that will fill you up is more expensive than real, unprocessed food. Things like walnuts, coconut chips, almonds, fresh strawberries, and avocado are cheaper than buying that much protein in Doritos.

My favorite snack hack is taking advantage of the bulk bins in health food stores (such as Whole Foods). They have nuts, seeds, and dried fruits at way better prices than the packaged versions. I love eating nuts and seeds for a quick, protein-filled snack. This is a great way to buy them.

Meat and eggs are great sources of protein and fat (if you eat meat). Keep in mind that you don’t have to buy organic everything, because—let’s be real—it can get ex-pen-sive! Only buy what you can afford. If you’re on a budget, try to buy antibiotic-free meat. If you can spend a little more money, go organic. And if you can, buy grass-fed/pasture-raised! And the same goes for vegetables and fruits. Get "conventional" if that’s what you can afford. Eating regular fruits and veggies, even if they have pesticides, is so much better than not eating them at all!