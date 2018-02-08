In The Kitchen Of The Future, Eating Healthily Will Be Second Nature

Smith insists that architecture has the capacity to change our behavior. For proof, look to the rise of biophilic design—the art of crafting buildings that mimic nature in order to put inhabitants at ease. Hallmark biophilic principles (think: open floorplans, natural light, plant integration) are popping up in the offices of Amazon, Google, and Etsy to foster productivity and creativity, and Smith predicts that they will come to our homes next.

Homeowners are already starting to seek out spaces made using natural materials like stones and woods. "Right now, a lot of people are realizing that you can't be truly healthy when you're surrounding yourself with synthetic materials," Smith tells mbg. "It's just like our food: The more processed our surroundings and materials are, the worse off we are."

She points to research showing that our heart rate and blood pressure lower when we're surrounded by reminders of nature, but our fight-or-flight response can kick into high gear when we're in synthetic environments. "Of course, nobody is going to die or be hurt in a synthetic environment, but more people will start gravitating toward places that truly help them thrive and operate at their full capacity."

In addition to letting us opt in to nature, wellness homes allow us to disconnect from technology. Many of the homes Smith works on are wired to make it easier to completely shut off the power in places you spend a lot of time, like the bedroom. They encourage real-life connections with plenty of shared spaces. No detached guest suites here.