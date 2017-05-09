Ever Had A Concussion? Here Are 5 Ways To Heal Your Brain & Reduce Lingering Inflammation

Our knowledge of how, exactly, a TBI contributes to the development of persistent headaches, irritability, and other neurobehavioral symptoms is growing as more research is performed. Right now we know that a blow or blast to the head stretches the axons (or wiring) connecting the brain cells, which damages the axons and causes a release of compounds that markedly increase inflammation in the brain. The insulation in the brain, called myelin, is also damaged. After a TBI, the brain needs more energy to heal, which means the mitochondria (the cells’ power plants) need to produce more energy. Higher levels of inflammation, myelin damage, and greater demands on mitochondria contribute to the development and worsening of post-concussion symptoms.

The current treatment for concussions and TBI is rest and time. These are helpful, but there is more that you can do. For several years I worked in a traumatic brain injury clinic where we treated veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who had persistent neurobehavioral symptoms that got worse for months or even years. Many of these individuals lost their jobs and their families during that time.