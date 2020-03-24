4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

In the midst of COVID-19 upheaval and uncertainty, it's possible you've had one or more moments when you've exhaled, relaxed unexpectedly, and thought, "I'm glad I get to stay home more" or "Canceling that trip is a relief."

Many people I've spoken with have had a few "silver-lining" moments in ways that relate directly or indirectly to the new coronavirus, even in the midst of anxiety and negative feelings. Whether it's more flexibility at work, an opportunity to spend time with a child or family member, permission to shift gears from productivity to introspection, or a new personal growth opportunity, crisis can open up space for something new and unexpected to emerge. This isn't a way of sugarcoating or downplaying the tragedy of what's happening globally as this virus ravages lives and the global economy. But it is an aspect of crisis worth building on.

Something new and unexpected can also arise in the arena of sexuality in times of crisis. It's easy to take available sex for granted, particularly when it's convenient, accessible, and reliable—the same way we take for granted busy streets, crowded restaurants, vacations, hugs, toilet paper, and flights to and from Europe. But what if our newly complicated relationship to touch, exchanging bodily fluids, and sex also contains a silver lining in it that we might be able to take advantage of?