Don't Like How Veggies Taste? New Study Finds Your Genes May Be To Blame

In the vast world of tiny taste buds, every person inherits two copies of a taste gene, but people can inherit different variations of the gene. For example, they found that people who inherit a variant called AVI aren't sensitive at all to bitter tastes (ever met someone who thrives on the taste of bitter greens?).

Those with one copy of AVI and another copy called PAV do experience bitter tastes, but it's not that "ruin-your-day level of bitter" the scientists describe. Rather, it's the people who inherit two copies of the PAV variant that experience this super-sensitivity for bitter foods. The scientists even call them "super-tasters," as these people are exceptionally averse to bitter tastes—much more than your run-of-the-mill veggie hater.

During the study, researchers analyzed food-frequency questionnaires from 175 participants. What they found was that people with two copies of the PAV gene didn't eat nearly as many vegetables as the other participants. However, these results didn't affect how much salt, fat, or sugar the "super-tasters" ate, meaning, they're not using salt or sugar to offset the taste of bitter vegetables—they're just not eating them at all.

Researchers also found that it's not just those famous cruciferous greens people tend to hate—it's a host of other bitter foods that people might also find unpleasant. The running list includes broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, dark chocolate, coffee, and (sometimes) beer. So if you're attempting to use this research as a way to avoid Brussels sprouts on your plate, you may want to mention it without a coffee cup in hand.