This Is A Must-Try: A Gut-Soothing Smoothie With Powerhouse Ingredients

What better way to start your day than a gut-supporting smoothie? As someone who is making gut health one of her priorities this year, I'm constantly looking for new ways to feed my body good nutrients. Case in point: this soothing smoothie. By blending together several sensitive-gut-approved ingredients, loads of antioxidants, and two power-packed supplement powders, it's a supercharged way to kick off your morning.* Or get over that afternoon slump.

As a base, we have organic almond butter and avocado to offer healthy fats (not so small bonus: That's great for skin barrier function and hydration!). For antioxidants, we have frozen blueberries. These little numbers are high in vitamin C and anthocyanins, both of which support collagen production and help protect cells from oxidative stress.