This Is A Must-Try: A Gut-Soothing Smoothie With Powerhouse Ingredients

OK, This Is A Must-Try: A Gut-Soothing Smoothie With 2 Power-Packed Ingredients

January 18, 2022 — 10:02 AM

What better way to start your day than a gut-supporting smoothie? As someone who is making gut health one of her priorities this year, I'm constantly looking for new ways to feed my body good nutrients. Case in point: this soothing smoothie. By blending together several sensitive-gut-approved ingredients, loads of antioxidants, and two power-packed supplement powders, it's a supercharged way to kick off your morning.* Or get over that afternoon slump.

As a base, we have organic almond butter and avocado to offer healthy fats (not so small bonus: That's great for skin barrier function and hydration!). For antioxidants, we have frozen blueberries. These little numbers are high in vitamin C and anthocyanins, both of which support collagen production and help protect cells from oxidative stress.

But the stars of the show are mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+ and organic veggies+. Both powders are high-quality additions to smoothies in their own right, but combining them together ups the ante.

The collagen peptide blend offers 17.7 grams of collagen, which come with a laundry list of benefits (check them out here), as well as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, E, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS).* The amino acid L-glutamine is especially important for digestive health and your gut lining. The others offer loads of skin benefits, from improved hydration to reduced fine lines.*

As for organic veggies+, it contains organic veggies+ features a USDA-certified organic whole-foods blend with 31 ingredients, including organic alkalizing sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, root vegetables, berries, herbal botanicals, digestive enzymes, prebiotic fiber, and probiotics. Those last three are particularly important for gut microbiome health.* Impressive, no? 

A soothing breakfast smoothie. 

Here's the full recipe for your morning routine. Enjoy!   

Combine all ingredients together in a blender until fully mixed. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
