For me, fitness and movement are about so much more than what you look like on the exterior. They also need to be meditative and restorative practices that help every part of your body—inside and out. That's why I created B The Method, my Pilates-based method, which focuses on turning our attention inward—mentally and physically and strengthening our bodies from the inside out.

While many of the exercises in my method target specific muscle groups—like the core or legs—I also like to incorporate moves that could assist with other elements of physical well-being, like gut health.

The two restorative moves I demonstrate below may be beneficial for your gut because the ball is placed in your pelvic region and massages the digestive tract. By moving forward and back, the ball rolls up to your stomach and back down to your pelvic floor, targeting the gut.

This type of self-massage or abdominal massage has roots in traditional Chinese medicine and ayurvedic practices. It's also been studied in a clinical setting. One study found that abdominal massage was effective in treating symptoms of bloating for cancer patients, and another study indicated it may help alleviate chronic constipation.

These moves are also very complementary to my method because they help massage the abdominal wall that has been worked very deeply during the abs exercises in my classes.

To get started, you'll need a Pilates ball and a mat. I recommend doing these exercises every day, either in the morning before you eat or right after completing my routines, for best results. (Note: If you're pregnant, don't attempt these exercises.)