After my quick check-in, I like to drink a BIG glass of water first thing. Water helps get things moving in your digestive system and is essential for a happy, healthy body. I keep a big Mason jar filled up with water on my nightstand so it’s there for me right when I wake up.

If I can, I also try to sneak in a few minutes (or more!) of meditation and/or journaling. Again, these practices help ground me in myself, connect me to my gut, and set me up for a good day.

Next, I feed my daughter Navy, play some fun music, and make myself breakfast. Most days it’s the Power Parfait from my new book, Thin From Within, which is packed with gut-healing probiotics (from the yogurt) and prebiotics (oats!), plus plenty of protein and healthy fats. But the most important part? I love this breakfast and try to enjoy it slowly. When you slow down and chew your food, not only are you able to better hear those intuitive messages from your gut (hello, amazing intuition!), but your body is better able to process the food that you're consuming and send all those lovely nutrients right to your cells. This means you’ll have more energy, less bloat, and feel way more sparkly in your everyday life.

Some days one or more parts of my morning routine just doesn’t happen...and that’s OK! On these days I’ll do my best to fit it in later or just let it go for that day. Creating your gut-healing morning routine is not about perfection—it’s about doing the best you can with where you’re at and continuing to improve from there, one step (or bite!) at a time.