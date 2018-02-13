You'll Want To Steal My Digestion-Friendly Morning Routine
As I sat up in my bed and took a little stretch, the sunshine beamed in on my face, and I could hear the birds chirping outside my window. I thought, "Hello, beautiful day!" I made my way over to my meditation cushion and settled in for my Zen morning routine.
And then I woke up.
My morning reality actually looks more like this: My beautiful daughter is hungry and needs to be changed and fed immediately. My husband has questions about our plans for dinner that night. And my phone is pinging email after email with questions from my editor, publisher, and assistant.
Morning "routine"? Most days, it’s a challenge just to find a moment to poop in peace. And this is vital—it's so important to start your day with a healthy bowel movement, yet so many of my clients find it hard to go.
Why you should poop every morning (and why you might be having a hard time).
I find the reason most of us are not going (and therefore holding on to excess weight and feeling bloated even before breakfast) is because we aren’t giving ourselves a moment to come into self at the beginning of the day. Sure, you can eat the superfoods and take the supplements, but you also need to give your body the time and space to actually go.
When you anchor yourself in your body for a few minutes each morning, not only do you set yourself up for a good poop, but you set the tone for the rest of your day. You are in the driver’s seat of your life. Once you are present in your body, you are more likely to make choices that will support you all day.
If you’re like me and you have a young child or another circumstance that leaves you rolling your eyes at any type of morning routine, I’m not going to ask you to spend hours journaling or chanting on your yoga mat to reap the benefits of a little morning time. Even a smidgen counts.
Introducing: My Morning Minute.
Here’s what I do most days: When I wake up, I place one hand on my heart and one hand on my belly and take a few deep breaths. I say some version of the following to myself: "Hi, I’m awake. How lovely is that? Good morning, body; good morning, heart. I've got you. I'm here; this is me. These are my arms, this is my skin, this is my chest, this is my face, I've got you."
When I take that moment to check in with myself, to start the day with ease and calm, not only am I more likely to feel grounded and happy, but I’m also much more likely to make positive choices throughout my day. I'm also far more likely to happily use the bathroom, setting the tone for the rest of my day.
What the rest of my gut-healthy morning looks like.
After my quick check-in, I like to drink a BIG glass of water first thing. Water helps get things moving in your digestive system and is essential for a happy, healthy body. I keep a big Mason jar filled up with water on my nightstand so it’s there for me right when I wake up.
If I can, I also try to sneak in a few minutes (or more!) of meditation and/or journaling. Again, these practices help ground me in myself, connect me to my gut, and set me up for a good day.
Next, I feed my daughter Navy, play some fun music, and make myself breakfast. Most days it’s the Power Parfait from my new book, Thin From Within, which is packed with gut-healing probiotics (from the yogurt) and prebiotics (oats!), plus plenty of protein and healthy fats. But the most important part? I love this breakfast and try to enjoy it slowly. When you slow down and chew your food, not only are you able to better hear those intuitive messages from your gut (hello, amazing intuition!), but your body is better able to process the food that you're consuming and send all those lovely nutrients right to your cells. This means you’ll have more energy, less bloat, and feel way more sparkly in your everyday life.
Some days one or more parts of my morning routine just doesn’t happen...and that’s OK! On these days I’ll do my best to fit it in later or just let it go for that day. Creating your gut-healing morning routine is not about perfection—it’s about doing the best you can with where you’re at and continuing to improve from there, one step (or bite!) at a time.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.