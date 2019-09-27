As you might expect, the health consequences of this can be pretty serious. "When the body is overloaded and can't break down the alcohol produced by these bacteria, you can develop fatty liver disease even if you don't drink," explained Yuan. Affecting about one in three Americans, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an extremely common condition with no known cause, so the researchers jumped at the opportunity to potentially identify an explanation.

Next, the team took microbiome samples from 91 people (48 with NAFLD and 43 without ) and found that 60% of the participants with NAFLD had the major alcohol-producing strains of Klebsiella pneumonia in their guts compared to only 6% of the healthy participants. As Yuan explained, "NAFLD is a heterogenous disease and may have many causes... Our study shows K. pneumonia is very likely to be one of them." The good news is that the initial patient recovered after a round of antibiotics and implementing specific dietary changes, and if caught early, NAFLD is reversible.

So what causes increased levels of Klebsiella pneumonia in the first place? The study's authors suspect genetics and lifestyle could both play a role, and they plan to make answering that question the topic of their future research. Researchers hope the knowledge gained from this research will help with early detection of NAFLD, and this study is one more piece of evidence that a healthy gut is one of the most important aspects of our health. For now, until we know more about how to prevent Klebsiella pneumonia, we can focus on fostering a generally healthy gut environment by eating plenty of prebiotic fiber, cutting down on sugar intake, and taking a daily probiotic.