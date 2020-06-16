mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Teens With Controlling Parents Grow Up To Have Relationship Trouble, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Teens With Controlling Parents Grow Up To Have Relationship Trouble, Study Finds

Image by Evgenij Yulkin / Stocksy

June 16, 2020 — 9:08 AM

We've all heard of "helicopter parents" and "tiger moms"—maybe you even experienced this parenting style firsthand as a teen.

In a new longitudinal study by researchers at the University of Virginia, the team wanted to know if there were any long term effects of having psychologically controlling parents. And based on their findings, there seems to be a link between overbearing parents and having difficulty with social relationships later in life as an adult.

The effects of over-controlling parents.

The researchers gathered 184 people between the ages of 13 and 32 with a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and gathered information about their experiences of feeling controlled by their parents during adolescence. They were asked questions about their lives, such as what their parents were like and what they themselves were like, as well as questions about their relationship status and how much education they had attained.

The researchers also watched videos of each participant interacting with friends during childhood, plus videos of them with their romantic partners in present day. Participants' peers were also asked some questions about whether the person was well-liked growing up, to gain an outside perspective.

According to their findings, by 15 to 16, teens with over-controlling parents displayed less psychological maturity and were reportedly less popular among their schoolmates.

By the age of 32, those people who'd grown up with overbearing parents were less likely to be in a relationship and tended to have lower educational attainment. Those who were in relationships by age 27 tended to have romantic relationships that were less supportive.

"Parents, educators, and clinicians should be aware of how parents' attempts to control teens may actually stunt their progress," Emily Loeb, one of the lead researchers behind the study, said in a news release. "This style of parenting likely creates more than a temporary setback for adolescent development because it interferes with the key task of developing autonomy at a critical period."

Advertisement

Breaking the cycle.

It's important to understand the effects of over-controlling parents, both if you feel you may have grown up with parents like that, but also as to not repeat the same behavior with children of your own.

Psychological control can look like invasive or overprotective parenting or being overly critical or shaming. But the good news is, there's a practice called inner child healing that can help you heal those deeply rooted wounds, so present day you can flourish.

And if you're a parent worried you may tend toward overbearing behavior, remember there's nothing wrong with setting boundaries with your child, but there's a way to do it that is helpful and not harmful, both in the short and long term.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

How This Astrological Age Could Shake Up Healthcare, A Naturopath Explains

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
How This Astrological Age Could Shake Up Healthcare, A Naturopath Explains
Spirituality

40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share

Sarah Regan
40+ Black Thought Leaders With So Much Spiritual Wisdom To Share
$49.99

How To Heal From A Breakup

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Heal From A Breakup
Beauty

Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help

Alexandra Engler
Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help
Beauty

The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)

Alexandra Engler
The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

Eco-Anxiety Making You Nervous About Having Kids? Here's A New Perspective

Anouchka Grose
Eco-Anxiety Making You Nervous About Having Kids? Here's A New Perspective
Beauty

This Hair Drying Technique Uses Nothing But A T-Shirt For Frizz-Free Locks

Jamie Schneider
This Hair Drying Technique Uses Nothing But A T-Shirt For Frizz-Free Locks
Integrative Health

Restaurants & Gyms Are Opening: Here's What The CDC Recommends

Abby Moore
Restaurants & Gyms Are Opening: Here's What The CDC Recommends
Recipes

11 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Dessert Recipes To Make

Abby Moore
11 Delicious Mediterranean Diet Dessert Recipes To Make
Beauty

If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method

Jamie Schneider
If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method
Beauty

Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate

Jamie Schneider
Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/growing-up-with-controlling-parents-may-affect-adult-relationships

Your article and new folder have been saved!