The researchers gathered 184 people between the ages of 13 and 32 with a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and gathered information about their experiences of feeling controlled by their parents during adolescence. They were asked questions about their lives, such as what their parents were like and what they themselves were like, as well as questions about their relationship status and how much education they had attained.

The researchers also watched videos of each participant interacting with friends during childhood, plus videos of them with their romantic partners in present day. Participants' peers were also asked some questions about whether the person was well-liked growing up, to gain an outside perspective.

According to their findings, by 15 to 16, teens with over-controlling parents displayed less psychological maturity and were reportedly less popular among their schoolmates.

By the age of 32, those people who'd grown up with overbearing parents were less likely to be in a relationship and tended to have lower educational attainment. Those who were in relationships by age 27 tended to have romantic relationships that were less supportive.

"Parents, educators, and clinicians should be aware of how parents' attempts to control teens may actually stunt their progress," Emily Loeb, one of the lead researchers behind the study, said in a news release. "This style of parenting likely creates more than a temporary setback for adolescent development because it interferes with the key task of developing autonomy at a critical period."