Happy LDW! 7 Tricks For A Happier, More Productive Work Life

Do you want to start taking a short walk at lunch? Or stop procrastinating on processing invoices? It's important to remember that we must shape our habits to suit ourselves—our own nature, our own interests, our own strengths. That's why I created the "Four Tendencies" framework to explain why people do the things they do. In a nutshell, the framework distinguishes how people tend to respond to expectations: outer expectations (a work deadline, for example) and inner expectations (like the decision to keep a New Year’s resolution). Calculate your tendency with this quick quiz, and then try to shape your accountability style accordingly and see if it helps.

For example, if you're an Obliger—that is, if you readily meet other people's expectations but struggle to meet your expectations for yourself—the key element is external accountability. Need to work on the annual report? Tell your boss you'll give her a draft by Friday. If you're a Rebel, on the other hand, you might do worse with this external accountability, since you don't like people looking over your shoulder or telling you what to do.