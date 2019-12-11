Time's Person Of The Year Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Time magazine announced its person of the year this morning, proving that Greta Thunberg has accomplished more in her 16 years of life than most people have by the time they're 30.

The Swedish climate change activist is the youngest person to be given Time magazine's distinguished accolade—an award that has been acknowledged since 1927. Her youngest predecessor was 25-year-old Charles Lindbergh, who was the first person to successfully complete a nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean. He was also the first person to ever receive the award.

While Lindbergh was recognized for his single accomplishment, Thunberg follows the trend of the past two years, in which Time has selected people for their bravery and difference-making. Those predecessors included 2018's "The Guardians," a group of journalists who faced violence and death in the pursuit of truth, and 2017's "Silence Breakers," a collection of women and men who spoke out about sexual abuse.

Greta Thunberg first started making news in August 2018, when she skipped school to protest outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm. Her humble hand-painted sign read, “Skolstrejk för klimatet," which translates to "School Strike for Climate."

Thunberg's actions inspired students in more than 100 countries to follow suit, creating a climate strike movement. Since then the teen has not stopped fighting for lawmakers to take action against climate change.