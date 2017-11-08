Green Beauty Just Took A Huge Step In The Right Direction

A lot of the green beauty movement has been grassroots—until recently. As we pointed out in our trends, influential brands and retailers have started to take action. Target was one of the first big retailers to carry green beauty products years ago, while smaller retailers like Credo Beauty, CAP, and Follain are expanding beyond "boutique" to meet growing demand. Sephora, arguably the biggest beauty retailer, now proudly carries the indie brands we've known and loved for so long.

Further proof of the shift is Unilever's brand-new hair care and body care line, ApotheCARE Essentials. Inspired by combining nature and science, the products are infused with plant extracts like willow bark, almond oil, and rosemary. While the line still uses non-green additives like sodium laureth sulfate, conventional preservatives, and synthetic fragrances, Unilever's entree into the natural beauty space creates ripple effects that are felt far and wide, moving the needle in the right direction, encouraging the emergence of more naturals. ApotheCARE is the first new line in years launched by Unilever, which is responsible for cult brands such as St. Ives, Dove, and Vaseline.

Natural-inclined brands like ApotheCARE also change the conversation around beauty: Instead of selling perfection (there are no images of happy-looking women on their site, for example), the product is solution-oriented, helping us solve our skin problems and feel good about it in the process. And, perhaps most importantly, these products will be available for less than $15 at your local drugstore. Smells like green spirit!