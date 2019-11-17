Eco-Anxiety? Here Are 7 Good Things That Happened To The Planet This Week

In lieu of going to a store to buy new clothes, a just-launched rental service called Wardrobe lets you shop other people's closets. Founded by artist and social impact entrepreneur Adarsh Alphons, it connects renters and lenders over an easy-to-navigate app. Lenders can post some of their clothes that aren't getting much use for some cash (which they can pocket or opt to donate straight to charity), and renters can snag high-quality pieces for cheap with just a few clicks. What's really unique about the service is the fact that pickups and drop-offs happen at participating laundromats, where each piece is then professionally cleaned after rental instead of being shipped to a laundering facility. Smart, huh?

"Wardrobe is the literal embodiment of circular fashion," Alphons tells mbg of the environmental benefits of the service. "We invite users to a circular fashion lifestyle by letting them borrow from or add their less used items to our collective closet in the cloud." His company is a rebuttal of the fast fashion mentality, and one that trains us to put our clothes to better use.

Wardrobe is kicking off in 40 laundromat hubs around NYC, and Alphons hopes to expand into more-dense cities like Miami, D.C., L.A., London, and Paris in 2020. Ultimately, the goal is to have hubs everywhere there are dry cleaners and eager shoppers.