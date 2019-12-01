There were plenty of Black Friday deals to go around this year, but there were also a handful of campaigns that encouraged people to put their time and money to better use. If someone didn't want to race to the store to buy new things they don't actually need, they could donate to Fashion Revolution's #TakeBackBlackFriday campaign, which raised money for a more equitable fashion industry, instead. Or, they could give to Patagonia Action Works, the outdoor retailer's environmental giving arm, and watch their donations get matched. Or, they could choose to #OptOutside with REI and United By Blue's nationwide cleanup campaign. Black Friday is a heyday for overconsumption, with the average American spending nearly $400 on the occasion. Even if a small percentage of that gets put toward environmental causes instead, it could add up.