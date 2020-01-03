And the award for supporting the environment goes to...the hosts themselves!

This Sunday, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will serve an entirely plant-based menu to the guests for the first time ever.

"If there's a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change," says Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria. "The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis."

This decision was made slightly last minute, as the show already had a set menu in December. When the decision was made, however, the executive chef at the Beverly Hilton, Matthew Morgan, handled it well: "It was a little shocking when first mentioned, because of [it] being very close to the actual Globes and having already decided on a menu. But once we thought about it and the message that it sent, we were really excited about it. That's something I stand behind myself," said Morgan.

The updated menu will include a chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth as an appetizer, with a main dish of king oyster mushrooms with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted Brussels sprouts, globe carrots, and pea tendrils. Yum!

The menu isn't the only sustainable thing about this year's show. HFPA is partnering with a naturally alkaline and sustainably sourced natural spring water company called Icelandic Glacial, with a plan to serve all guests water in glass bottles to eliminate any plastic waste at the show. They're also planning to reuse last year's red carpet.

"The climate crisis is impossible to ignore, and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better," says Soria.

One thing that's staying the same? The Champagne, of course. Moët & Chandon will return as the official Champagne of the show, in a partnership that's lasted for over 25 years, providing mini bottles on the red carpet, magnum bottles at the tables, and Champagne cocktails at the bar.

Celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their support for the groundbreaking decision. Mark Ruffalo tweeted, "Our industry leads by example. Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces greenhouse gases about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this, and all the other awards shows should follow suit." Leonardo DiCaprio kept it quick with a simple, "Thank you, HFPA."

If you're looking to start off 2020 on the right foot, check out our tips to get started on a plant-based diet, and read through some of our favorite vegan recipes.