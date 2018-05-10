Found: The Secret To Amazing Gluten-Free Bread

There are many reasons someone might choose gluten-free bread. One of the biggest reasons is if they or a family member has celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the ingestion of gluten causes damage to the small intestine. While some people may feel symptoms like stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, or bloating, others may not. Because the small intestines are where nutrient absorption primarily occurs, celiac disease can cause long-term problems such as malabsorption and malnutrition. Some common nutrient deficiencies seen in celiac disease (especially before diagnosis) are vitamin B-12 and vitamin D.

Other long-term complications that have been associated with untreated celiac disease include anemia, weight loss, osteoporosis, infertility, fatigue, and skin rashes. Even gastrointestinal cancers and neurological issues like migraines and nerve damage resulting in tingling in the hands and feet and similar problems have also been noted to be more likely to be present in people with untreated celiac disease.

Celiac disease is estimated to affect one in 100 people worldwide. It tends to run in families and has also been associated with other autoimmune conditions such as type 1 diabetes. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity has also been studied. People may experience symptoms within hours or days of ingestion of gluten, and severity can vary depending on the individual.

While you’ll hear a range of opinions on the validity of gluten sensitivity depending on whom you ask, the approach I generally take with my clients is that you’re the expert on you, so if you feel better eating a certain way, such as gluten-free, we can work with that and find some solutions to those everyday issues that come up with dietary restriction such as just wanting to enjoy a freaking sandwich.

Sometimes I see people get hung up on what they can’t eat rather than exploring the wide variety of options still available to them. Just a note: Just because something is gluten-free does not automatically mean it's healthy. Sometimes I see clients who aren't on a gluten-free diet writing down that they had a gluten-free cupcake or cookie, and I have to gently point out that a cupcake is still a cupcake, and a cookie is still a cookie and still best consumed as an in-moderation treat.