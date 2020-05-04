According to their website, Giving Tuesday Now is all about increasing "grassroots generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and supporting communities and nonprofits" (from a safe distance, of course).

And there are so many ways to give back during the age of COVID-19, whether it's making donations where you can, supporting local businesses, or advocating for a cause you believe in. There's a whole page of resources for charitable giving available on Giving Tuesday Now's site if you're looking for a place to start.

Remember: Every act of generosity counts. Donating money or time is a great way to spread kindness and connection, even when we can't be physically together. Charitable giving also promotes feel-good chemicals like oxytocin and dopamine in the brain—just in case you needed another reason to get involved.

And if you're working on a tight budget, as so many are right now, check out this guide to donating without going broke or consider giving back in other ways, like by lending a hand to a neighbor who needs help grocery shopping or mowing their lawn.

Let's all get out there, give back, and stay connected during a time when the world needs it most.