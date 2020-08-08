MM: As you can imagine, my birth plan went completely out the window. I was in my third trimester when it really hit New York. So I had been watching the COVID-19 stuff in the news since January, and we, as a company, started working from home very early, in early March basically. Around this time, I had got an ear infection.

And I was asking my doctor a lot about like, "Okay, what do you think is going to happen in New York? I feel very uncomfortable giving birth in New York, if we think COVID is going to really take off. And I think it is because of density and etc."

My parents live in California, and I wanted to go there to be with them during this, so I’d be around family and have a support system in place. My doctor assured me, "Oh no, you should stay here, because California is actually going to be much worse off." But I just knew in my gut that I didn’t feel comfortable staying in New York. One of my biggest learnings is trusting your gut and being your own health advocate.

So I ended up packing up my bags and moving out of my apartment literally in five hours. I rented a car, packed up my stuff, and got the car at 5:00 a.m. I put my daughter, my cat, and my pregnant belly in that car. Because I had an ear infection, I couldn't fly, so we went across the US by car. And yeah, it was nutty and staying in hotels and Cloroxing everything down. My daughter and I were using my daughter's potty, because we didn't want to use the public restrooms. It was definitely an experience that I'll hopefully one day find very funny, but that's how I got to California.