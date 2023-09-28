What To Give A Dog For An Upset Stomach
It’s tough to watch as your dog deals with the consequences of an upset stomach. Whether the issue resulted from dietary indiscretion, a sudden change in their diet, or underlying health issues, you’re probably focused on what you can do to help.
When your dog has an upset stomach, you should be extra diligent about what you’re feeding your pet to avoid making matters worse. Now’s not the time to feed your dog highly-processed foods, or high-fat foods like bacon, sausages, and fried foods, which can be hard for dogs to digest and may lead to gastrointestinal upset.
As for what you should give your dog, research suggests1 that a high-fiber diet can help with occasional bouts of diarrhea. Insoluble fiber, in particular, is helpful for firming up loose stools, the authors noted. You’ll find insoluble fiber in ingredients like berries and whole grains.
Here’s your guide to addressing your dog’s upset stomach2, including the most common causes of digestive issues, and the best foods to give your dog to resolve the issue.
What causes dogs to have an upset stomach?
Dogs can experience upset stomachs due to a variety of reasons. Some common causes include:
Dietary indiscretion: Eating something it shouldn't, like spoiled food, trash, or foreign objects, can upset your dog’s stomach.
Sudden diet changes: Switching to a new food too quickly can disrupt your dog’s digestive system. Many dog foods include guidance for gradually introducing the food into your dog’s diet.
Food allergies or sensitivities: Some dogs may have trouble digesting certain ingredients, leading to stomach issues. Common sensitivities include wheat, soy, some animal proteins, dairy, and artificial additives.
Infections: Bacterial, viral, or parasitic infections can cause gastrointestinal upset.
Pancreatitis: Inflammation of the pancreas can result from high-fat foods and cause stomach discomfort.
Medication: Certain medications can lead to upset stomachs.
Stress or anxiety: Emotional factors can impact a dog's digestive system.
Overeating: Consuming too much food, especially rich or fatty foods, can lead to stomach upset.
Travel or motion sickness: Some dogs experience nausea and vomiting during car rides.
Underlying medical conditions: Issues like kidney disease, liver problems, hormonal imbalances, or gastrointestinal disorders can contribute to stomach discomfort.
What should you give a dog for an upset stomach?
When feeding your dog with an upset stomach, you want to favor bland foods. Plain cooked chicken, rice, pumpkin, and plain yogurt can work well, assuming your dog isn’t lactose intolerant or sensitive to chicken.
Otherwise, you can opt for a bland commercial dog food. Here’s what to look for when choosing:
Ingredients: Check the ingredients list carefully. Opt for products with simple, easily digestible ingredients that won't exacerbate the stomach issues, like chicken, white rice, or oatmeal. Avoid foods with artificial colors, flavors, and additives.
Digestibility: Choose foods that are labeled for dogs with sensitive stomachs, or otherwise contain ingredients that are easy to digest. Foods that are too rich may not be suitable for an upset stomach.
Portion Size: Start with frequent, small portions to see how your dog's stomach responds. Feeding your dog too much in one sitting may overwhelm its digestive system.
It's important to note that if your dog's upset stomach persists, worsens, or is accompanied by other concerning symptoms like lethargy, dehydration, or blood in stool, it's best to consult a veterinarian for proper diagnosis and treatment.
If you’d like to opt for a product to feed your dog, these are the best options to choose from.
Best chicken dog food: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
Pros
- Contains real chicken
- 20% discount with a subscription
Cons
- Expensive
Key Ingredients:Chickenchia seedpumpkin
Subscription Discount:Yes
This dog food from Pupper contains digestion-friendly ingredients like real chicken and fiber-rich pumpkin. It comes in two sizes, with the option to sign up for a discounted auto-refill subscription. It has a combination of fruits, vegetables, and vitamins designed to offer a complete nutritional solution, making it a solid everyday option when your dog is no longer dealing with an upset stomach.
Best chicken CBD oil: Penguin Dog CBD Oil
Pros
- Made with hemp grown in Oregon
- Chicken flavor
Cons
- Single flavor option
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Discount:Yes
Research on the effects of hemp CBD on dogs is scarce, but a few studies have found that cannabinoids may have positive effects on nausea and vomiting, due to their effects on the 5-HT3 receptor, which modulates processes like vomiting. This chicken-flavored CBD oil from Penguin is formulated for dogs, and comes in two different strengths, 150mg and 300mg. It’s made from broad-spectrum hemp extract, which contains other cannabinoids in addition to CBD, but no THC.
Best salmon CBD oil: Elm & Rye Dog CBD Oil
Pros
- Is a 30 day supply
Cons
- Only one flavor; salmon
Key Ingredients:Broad-spectrum CBD
Subscription Discount:Yes
This salmon-flavored CBD oil features broad-spectrum hemp. Each bottle contains a 30-day supply with 300 mg of CBD total. Elm & Rye relies on third-party testing to ensure the quality of its products. You can save money on the CBD oil by purchasing multiple bottles at once.
Best salmon dog food: Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Salmon, Pumpkin, & Quinoa Dry Dog Food
Pros
- Made in the U.S.
- Good for dogs of all sizes & ages
Cons
- Contains multiple animal protein sources
This dog food was created to help promote digestive health in dogs with sensitive stomachs. It contains fiber-rich ingredients like pumpkin and carrots, and is suited for dogs that have issues with grains. (It contains quinoa, which is technically a seed not a grain.) The kibbles are designed to be easy to chew, meaning they may break down more easily in your dog’s stomach. This can improve digestibility and nutrient absorption.
Best duck dog food: AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Grain-Free Duck Formula Dog Food
Pros
- No animal by-product meals
- Single animal protein source
Cons
- Grain-free formula not suitable for all dogs
Key Ingredients:duckavocadoflaxseed
Subscription Discount:Yes
AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support is made for dogs with sensitive skin and stomachs. It’s a grain-free formula with a single animal protein source, duck. The dog food doesn’t contain soy, wheat, or artificial preservatives or colors, which, reminder, can exacerbate digestive issues for some dogs. The ingredient list includes fiber-rich garbanzo beans and avocado.
Comparing the best options
The takeaway
When your dog is dealing with an upset stomach, you can aid your pet by adjusting its diet. Choosing easily digestible, gentle foods that don’t contain potentially problematic ingredients can go a long way. Be sure to feed your dog small portions, and check in with your pet’s vet if the problem persists.