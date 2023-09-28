Give A Dog For An Upset Stomach

Research on the effects of hemp CBD on dogs is scarce, but a few studies have found that cannabinoids may have positive effects on nausea and vomiting, due to their effects on the 5-HT3 receptor, which modulates processes like vomiting. This chicken-flavored CBD oil from Penguin is formulated for dogs, and comes in two different strengths, 150mg and 300mg. It’s made from broad-spectrum hemp extract, which contains other cannabinoids in addition to CBD, but no THC.