6 Gifts You Should Give Yourself This Holiday Season

Other than maybe birthdays, the holidays are truly the one time of year when we are most generous and invested in our loved ones. These are the days we share with our family and friends and truly invest in their happiness. And I'm not just talking about swiping cards for their gifts—during this time of year, we also take time to attend their parties, arrange our plans to accommodate their schedules, and put a lot of energy into keeping up the jolly spirit to make them feel merry and special.

But the one loved one we tend to forget about throughout this season is ourselves. Trust me, I've done it. As a natural giver to everyone but myself, I notice how drained I can feel after the holiday season.

So let's make this year a little different and invest some time, money, and energy into not only others but ourselves, too. Here are a few ways to give a well-deserved year-end present to yourself: