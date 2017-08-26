With so many fresh women’s clothing lines out on the market, finding the best women's yoga apparel is tough. Aside from the bigger brands out there, two of my more recent favorites in this collection are based purely on comfort, softness, and feeling. After all, that’s yoga, right?

In my opinion, the best yoga pants are the Outdoor Voices 7/8 Spring Legging, which has a perfect contour design that fits the leg perfectly, along with a variety of flattering, soft colors. Featuring a comfortable waistband and mid-rise cut, this pant trims and complements every body. There is also a variety of matching tops to mix and match to choose from.

A sweet surprise I was gifted is the CocoOnTheGo Canopy Mesh Legging, which honestly felt like slipping into silk. At first sight, I thought I would never fit into these (they look tiny!), but I quickly discovered that this was the beauty of these pants—they stretch, fit, and form to every curve of your waist, hip, and inseam line, creating some of the comfiest, most form-fitting pants I’ve ever worn. Add some breathable mesh, and you’ve got a pant that is stylish, functional, sexy, and fresh!

When it comes to buying your gal pal something fitted for up top, my recommendation is to go with a tank or find a bra top that comes in bra sizing that offers straight sizes like small, medium, or large instead of doing the cup-size guessing game. After all, sports bras can be tricky to purchase for someone else unless you know the person’s exact size in a brand.

The Warrior Athletic Bra by Spiritual Gangster is also a personal favorite—it's classic and fierce. With a new line of activewear to choose from, Spiritual Gangster is stepping up their cotton game and now offering just as comfy activewear as they have for years in their tanks, hoodies, and bottoms.

For the eco-conscious yogi, having a luxurious layering piece can be a perfect addition to any yogi's wardrobe. Port De Bras is a cutting-edge style in eco-friendly fashion, and The Naomi Bra is a personal favorite—it has a sexy high neckline that can comfortably take you from the yoga studio to brunch.