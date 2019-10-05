6 Hours Of Sleep Or Less & Chronic Disease Make A Deadly Combo, New Study Finds

Study after study has shown that we need sleep more than we need a lot of other things—some experts even say it's worth skipping your workout to sleep. But if you aren't yet convinced that you should prioritize your zzz's, this latest discovery might sway you: Sleeping less than six hours could mean life or death.

A report from the American Heart Association says that middle-aged adults who have high blood pressure (hypertension), type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or have had a stroke increase their risk of cancer and early death when they sleep less than six hours a day.

"Our study suggests that achieving normal sleep may be protective for some people with these health conditions and risks," said lead study author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, Ph.D., associate professor at Pennsylvania State College of Medicine and sleep psychologist at the Penn State Sleep Research and Treatment Center.

The research in question looked at more than 1,600 adults ages 20 to 74 years old and tracked their health and cause of death for 20 years. These were the results, taken directly from the report: