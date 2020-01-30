Love Coffee Or Tea? Researchers Find Your Genes May Be To Blame

The study, conducted at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences in Japan, found common patterns of genetic variation in groups of people related to dietary habits.

They found that genetics related to habits of consumption for beverages like coffee and tea, plus foods like meats, tofu, and dairy. The link was found through a similar method to the one used to scan genes for similarities in groups with the same diseases.

"We know that what we eat defines what we are, but we found that what we are also defines what we eat," said Yukinori Okada, Ph.D., a visiting scientist at RIKEN IMS and professor at Osaka University.

They found 10 new gene-related diet factors, and the majority were related to preferences for coffee and alcohol. In particular, there was one gene variation that was related to consumption of less alcohol and more consumption of caffeinated beverages like coffee and green tea.