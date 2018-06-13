Tonight's New Moon Will Set The Stage For Your Summer. Here's How To Ring It In
Calling all dynamic duos! On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 3:43 p.m. EDT, the year's only Gemini new moon conjures the kindred spirits out of the woodwork. Some unexpected mixing and matching could take everyone by surprise under these partnership-driven moonbeams, reminding us all that two heads are indeed better than one—especially this week.
Casual acquaintances could finally move into the legit friendship—or even relationship—zone at the Gemini new moon and dial up the synergies. These conversational moonbeams want us to think about the messages we're sending, especially since chatty Gemini season is now in full swing. Ready for a rebrand or an image refresh?
As the "twinning" vibes keep coming, this lunar lift could reveal common ground with people in your circle, perhaps by surprise. Ruled by chatty Mercury, Gemini is the star sign that governs communication. And with social Gemini at the helm, definitely take a peek at what the person sitting next to you at the coffee shop is reading. The new moon in brainy Gemini can kick up some intellectual repartee between perfect strangers, with plenty of witty wordplay thrown in.
New moons are known as initiation points—days for planting seeds that we'll harvest six months later at the corresponding full moon. The Gemini new moon helps us turn a fresh page and spark productive dialogue. Get motivated, and reap the rewards at the corresponding Gemini full moon six months from now, on November 23.
Here are 7 supercharged tips for tonight's new moon:
1. Be the super-connector.
Affable, outgoing Gemini understands the power of social networking. Surely it must have been a Gem who coined the saying, "It's all about who you know." Pay it forward this week and play matchmaker. Link the awesome people that you know to one another and let them take it from there. Write a glowing online testimonial for someone who gave you great service. Shout people out in an Instagram story; post a compelling tale about someone who inspired you; tweet about their amazing skills.
Being the person with the juiciest contact database or the one with a finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist is nothing to sneeze at. In his best-selling book The Tipping Point, author Malcolm Gladwell refers to these people as "connectors." If you're not naturally a connector, cozy up to one this week and observe the master in action. Or take it up a notch and turn your connector status into a super-connector, someone who can build relationships very quickly and with a lot of people. While being a connector-type is an art unto itself, it’s also a skill that can be learned; it simply requires untamed generosity and the courage to stick your neck out and give props to people you believe in.
2. Express your authentic self.
Be honest: Is there anywhere that you're being "two-faced" in your life? You know, those subtle lies of omission, the things you don't say that build up and put a wedge between you and the people you love? Make a list of issues you're holding back from addressing, and with whom. Things you're too scared or shy to say aloud (like "I love you" or "You're important to me" or "You hurt my feelings"). Then, go on and have those conversations. You'll feel like a new person once you do. Warning: Telling it like it is doesn't mean tearing people down or bludgeoning their egos with a truth hammer. It's best to speak in "I" language instead of the accusatory "you." For example, "I've been missing you a lot" is likely to engender a more favorable response than, "You never call; you never text."
Gemini's 'split personality' reputation would love nothing more than for us to develop a bit of an alter ego this week.
3. Find your twin city.
As the zodiac's sign of the Twins, Gemini loves everything in pairs. Given that commuting and short trips also fall under Gemini's domain, let this new moon lead you to a second city (or neighborhood) that speaks to your soul. It's a wide world out there, and you can't always find everything you need within biking distance of your own front door. What aspects of yourself would you like to develop? Seek out a city or district where you can cultivate that.
The cultural atmosphere of a new area can lure forth a slumbering side of your personality. Anyone who's traveled can attest to feeling differently when in, say, New York City than in a sleepy seaside town in the South of France. Gemini's "split personality" reputation would love nothing more than for us to develop a bit of an alter ego this week. If you can't actually travel, start planning the trip that you'll embark upon before the Gemini full moon in the coming six months. For some people, this will be the week where bicoastal or bi-city living becomes an exciting reality.
4. Join the locavore movement.
Supporting local businesses is a perfect way to honor the community-minded Gemini new moon. Extend the trend to your palate this month and give the locavore food movement a try. Food that is raised by area farmers is more likely to be fresh and thus, packed with live enzymes. Plus, you're supporting the farmers and growers in your region, which helps the local economy. Some nutritionists believe that our systems benefit more from eating seasonal ingredients, which follow the same natural rhythms as our bodies. Look into fresh-off-the-farm produce delivery services and CSAs.
5. Start a dance, dance, revolution!
It takes two to tango, so hit a dance studio this week with your partner in tow. It doesn't matter whether you're the reincarnation of Ginger Rogers or cursed with two left feet. From salsa to tango to ballroom dancing, learning to groove together requires an incredibly powerful level of unspoken communication. Who will lead? Who will follow? Dancing can reveal the areas of your relationship that need strengthening (pop and lock or, uh, pop and just stop?). Although a few frustrating spinouts may happen, stick with it and you'll get in step with each other like never before. If anyone can attest that it's never too late to start something, it's Tao Porchon-Lynch, the world’s oldest living yoga teacher at 99 years young and a competitive ballroom dancer. Tao first began dancing in her mid-80s!
6. Hone your genius zone.
We're fans of Gay Hendricks' book, The Big Leap, which talks about finding your zone of genius—that thing you do effortlessly and magically. Gemini rules books and brilliant ideas, so treat yourself to this awesome read or audiobook download. If you already know your zone of genius, commit to doing one thing that expresses it.
7. Go on a digital detox.
If you're addicted to texting, answering every call, and scrolling through social media instead of engaging with people (guilty as Instagram-charged!), we challenge you to a two-week technology diet. Take one hour a day minimum to go gadget-free and connect with another real, live human being. And no, you don't have to photograph your meal or hangout. Every moment of life doesn't have to be broadcast to your social media following; in fact, it can be a relief to take that pressure off of yourself altogether.
