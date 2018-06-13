Tonight's New Moon Will Set The Stage For Your Summer. Here's How To Ring It In

Affable, outgoing Gemini understands the power of social networking. Surely it must have been a Gem who coined the saying, "It's all about who you know." Pay it forward this week and play matchmaker. Link the awesome people that you know to one another and let them take it from there. Write a glowing online testimonial for someone who gave you great service. Shout people out in an Instagram story; post a compelling tale about someone who inspired you; tweet about their amazing skills.

Being the person with the juiciest contact database or the one with a finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist is nothing to sneeze at. In his best-selling book The Tipping Point, author Malcolm Gladwell refers to these people as "connectors." If you're not naturally a connector, cozy up to one this week and observe the master in action. Or take it up a notch and turn your connector status into a super-connector, someone who can build relationships very quickly and with a lot of people. While being a connector-type is an art unto itself, it’s also a skill that can be learned; it simply requires untamed generosity and the courage to stick your neck out and give props to people you believe in.