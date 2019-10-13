While winter is a great time for quiet nights at home, one dark, quiet night after another can take its toll on a person. Before you know it, the calmness you may have felt at the start of the season looks more like the winter blues the second it hits February.

You definitely aren't alone in this feeling. In fact, close to 20 to 35% of people have struggled with mild to severe forms of seasonal affective disorder, more commonly referred to as SAD.

As a functional medicine practitioner, it's my job to get to the bottom of why you feel the way you do. Then, once you know the reason behind your symptoms, you can better know how to tackle the issue at hand. And when it comes to SAD, it all has to do with your happy neurotransmitter, serotonin.

Your serotonin transporter (SERT) levels rise up to 5% during the winter months, which leads to less serotonin in the brain. Therefore, the less of this happy neurotransmitter you have, the more down or sad you will feel. But knowing this, we can focus on the many natural ways to boost serotonin so you can live in more peaceful bliss this winter: