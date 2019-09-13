7 Ways To Luxuriate In The Year's Only Pisces Full Moon

It's time for a little enchantment, as the year's only Pisces full moon holds ceremony in our deepest psyches. This full moon awakens our subconscious minds to the things we need to surrender and release. Let it go and let it flow: As the zodiac's 12th and final sign, Pisces marks endings and transitions. Have you been ghosting someone who was important to you? Left business ventures unsettled? We all have those uncomfortable loose ends dangling, and this full moon is the perfect time to handle them once and for all. With Pisces' tender underbelly of compassion and acceptance, you'll find it much easier to cut the ties on a partnership or romance that has run its course.

This full moon is the realization of whatever you manifested during the March 6, 2019, new moon. Whatever inquiries you made to the universe then are about to burst open. They could illuminate the moody night sky with opalescent light, or they could fizzle out altogether. If something ends, Pisces will provide a soft space to reflect and let any tears and stuck emotions flow. But don't fall prey to escapism: Pisces energy can get murky and delusional, and you don't want to follow that path. Taking a little break from any mood-altering substances would be wise.

You'll want to keep your mind and all your channels clear anyway because the universe is uploading some pretty spectacular information. If you can quiet your mind, you may be hit with a divine solution to a problem that's been plaguing you…or all of humanity. As much as you want to share what you've discovered with the entire Facebook universe, keep your ideas close to the vest. This full moon can bring some shady characters to the surface, and you don't want to hand your million-dollar baby over to a snake in sister's clothing, right? What you do want to do is twirl yourself into a mystic night of delicious Piscean pleasures (think tantric massage, Kama Sutra, and meditative dancing).