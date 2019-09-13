7 Ways To Luxuriate In The Year's Only Pisces Full Moon
It's time for a little enchantment, as the year's only Pisces full moon holds ceremony in our deepest psyches. This full moon awakens our subconscious minds to the things we need to surrender and release. Let it go and let it flow: As the zodiac's 12th and final sign, Pisces marks endings and transitions. Have you been ghosting someone who was important to you? Left business ventures unsettled? We all have those uncomfortable loose ends dangling, and this full moon is the perfect time to handle them once and for all. With Pisces' tender underbelly of compassion and acceptance, you'll find it much easier to cut the ties on a partnership or romance that has run its course.
This full moon is the realization of whatever you manifested during the March 6, 2019, new moon. Whatever inquiries you made to the universe then are about to burst open. They could illuminate the moody night sky with opalescent light, or they could fizzle out altogether. If something ends, Pisces will provide a soft space to reflect and let any tears and stuck emotions flow. But don't fall prey to escapism: Pisces energy can get murky and delusional, and you don't want to follow that path. Taking a little break from any mood-altering substances would be wise.
You'll want to keep your mind and all your channels clear anyway because the universe is uploading some pretty spectacular information. If you can quiet your mind, you may be hit with a divine solution to a problem that's been plaguing you…or all of humanity. As much as you want to share what you've discovered with the entire Facebook universe, keep your ideas close to the vest. This full moon can bring some shady characters to the surface, and you don't want to hand your million-dollar baby over to a snake in sister's clothing, right? What you do want to do is twirl yourself into a mystic night of delicious Piscean pleasures (think tantric massage, Kama Sutra, and meditative dancing).
Here are seven ways you can let go and go with the flow during the Pisces full moon:
1. Let your dreams speak to you.
During this full moon, the veil to the spiritual underworld lifts, and boundaries between mystery and mortality blur. Pisces rules sleep and the subconscious, so pay close attention to your dreams—which Carl Jung called the language of human consciousness. Keep a notebook by your bed so you can record your dreams immediately—writing them down with a pen or pencil is a different, more meditative process than typing on or speaking into your phone (which you can also do, of course). Dreams reveal our moods and mental state, and they can inspire creativity. Paying attention to them is an exercise in opening yourself up to serendipity. Do you regularly see symbols in your dreams? Dip a toe into the world of dream interpretation with these prompts. That bizarre dream about your tooth falling out could be a premonition about money coming your way. Look it up and ponder.
2. Make a splash.
Ruled by ethereal Neptune, god of the seas, Pisces is all about water. This would be a great night for a swim in the light of the full moon—but if that's not possible, you can dive into an indoor pool instead. Swimming is a special kind of exercise because the water's resistance strengthens muscles while its buoyancy keeps pressure off your joints. Water's natural viscosity forces you to move more slowly, giving your brain time to more thoroughly process signals from your muscles and building muscle memory. The best part, though, is that you never feel lighter than you do while in water—and that uplifting energy can offset the heavy, introspective vibes of this lunation.
3. Be kind to yourself.
This Neptunian moon is all about compassion and empathy—and that starts right where you are. When you stop to think about whom you might have been blaming and shaming, don't forget to assess how you've been treating yourself. Self-deprecation prevents us from reaching our goals by putting us into a perpetual state of inhibition, while self-kindness and self-compassion lead to greater life satisfaction and deeper connection (research proves it). As Pisces Anaïs Nin wrote, "We don't see things as they are, we see them as we are." Vow to give yourself a daily shot of kindness, whether it's a well-deserved pat on the back for a job well done or permission to curl up in your favorite faux-fur blanket and take a well-deserved nap.
4. Go on a photo safari.
Eyes off that screen! These days, it's too easy to walk around in a tech trance, more tuned in to a friend's vacation photos than the actual landscape surrounding you. And while esoteric Pisces can align with that sort of "virtual reality," this full moon encourages you to look around and observe your surroundings. Photography (with the exception of selfies) can be a form of meditation, helping you get powerfully connected to the present moment. Look around! Pisces has the power to find beauty in all forms, including "destruction" and disrepair. You don't need a trip to Tanzania to take yourself on a photo safari. Just look at your everyday surroundings with a fresh pair of eyes. There's beauty in the peeling paint on an abandoned building, the patina on a rusted tractor, friends with amazing (but not model-perfect) features. Pisces photographer Diane Arbus became famous for her arresting black-and-white portraits of both ordinary people and folks on the fringe of society. In her words, "A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you, the less you know."
5. Just dance.
Pisces rules the feet, and under this stirring full moon, you have every excuse to slide yours into your dancing shoes. Busting a move feels great for many reasons: It influences your heartbeat cadence and your breathing, which affects your brain function. It's all about expressing yourself while learning more about who you are, which is what creative Pisces is all about. Give yourself permission to spin out on the dance floor or ask Alexa to turn on some Lizzo, then start meditating on the rhythm and improvising. When you focus on your moves instead of your ego and dance for fun—not to impress anybody—you can get intimate with your own body's subtle energies and power.
6. Express your love.
Have you found yourself Googling, "When is it appropriate to say, 'I love you'?" If you're ready to let that special someone know this is the real deal—or if that special someone who's been in your life for a long time needs a reminder—this fantasy-fueled full moon is the time to do it. Pisces powers poetry, so why not go old-school and write your love letter on beautiful stationery and snail mail it? Or you could leave handwritten love notes where you know your boo will find them.
7. Nest.
Need some sacred respite? Let the sensual energy of this Pisces full moon inspire you as you create a sanctuary for yourself at home. Spruce up your bedroom or maybe a corner of your living room—wherever you can find a space for a welcoming nest with plenty of soft, furry blankets and pillows, candles or an essential oil diffuser to fill the air with the stress-busting scent of lavender or uplifting jasmine, and Nina Simone (a soulful Pisces if ever there lived) to set the mood. Let it be your place to nap, to dream, and to just be.