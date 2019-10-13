This Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Dares You To Be Loud and Proud
Set your system to beast mode! On Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 5:07 p.m., EDT, the first full moon since the equinox blazes into assertive, me-first Aries. Declare your intentions and make a game-changing move! If you've been hustling toward a dream, you can claim your place in the winner's circle. Here are seven tips for unleashing your fierceness during the energetic full Harvest Moon in Aries:
1. Promote yourself with pride.
Aries energy is all about shameless self-promotion—and under this lunar light, have zero reservations about letting the world know how amazing you are. What's that passion project you've been obsessively cultivating since the Aries new moon last April 5? Whether you've created something wholly original or put your own unique spin on a classic, October 13 is a day for a big reveal.
Not sure where to direct the attention? This full moon illuminates your ninja power. (Which might already be obvious to everyone except you.) Do people view you as a thought leader or influencer? Where do you feel confident taking charge? If you've got enough experience under your belt, build a platform around your personality and teachings. The world needs to see it all!
Even if your path is undefined, make the most of this bombastic energy by bravely experimenting with something that has always interested you. Don't worry about what the finished product will look like or when anything will be complete. Aries energy is more about getting started than wrapping things up anyway. Just experiment and create some traction.
2. Burn off stress.
The headstrong Ram can serve up a strong brew of confidence that might verge on swagger. Under this lunar spotlight, there may be some serious egos on display. (Popcorn, please!) Know where to draw the line between confident and cutthroat and when it's best to just disengage.
Warning: Since Aries is the zodiac's warrior, this full moon may churn up aggression and anxiety. Find a healthy outlet for release instead of getting sucked into a Twitter war (or barroom brawl). If you're the type who has a short fuse, steer clear of triggering people. Under this cosmic "lunacy," buttons are easily pushed, escalating a minor grievance into an epic battle.
Instead of burning bridges, burn off stress. Hit the dance floor or trek off on an adventurous day hike. Boxing workouts are great for releasing aggression under this full moon. If you're up for the challenge, check out Brazilian jiu-jitsu or Krav Maga, a military-based training that teaches you how to defend yourself both on and off the mat. Who knows? You could form your own personal "Fight Club" at a community dojo.
3. Feed your head.
Aries rules the head, home of the brain. Take a moment to assess the state of your mind: Is it overworked or understimulated? Maybe you need a mental vacation from analyzing every little thing. You could be suffering from decision fatigue, a very real condition that comes from making too many choices in too short a window of time. If this is you, devote a stretch of hours to something meditative and "mindless," like raking leaves or a DIY project you can do by hand. Time to knit a scarf or make a macramé wall-hanging for behind your bed.
If your brain is bored, try a microlearning experience to stimulate new neural pathways. Listen to a podcast series, or find an online game teaching you to speak Spanish or learn about blockchain in a bite-size way. The beauty of today's world is that you can keep your mind busy no matter where you are. The challenge, of course, is shutting it off. Good thing there are apps to help you do that, like Insight Timer or the aptly named Headspace, which helps you meditate, de-stress, and drift off to peaceful slumber.
4. Ask, and you shall receive.
Know why certain people seem to always get the recognition and upgrades? Because they confidently ask for it. This full moon is fired up in the zodiac's most entitled sign, and it wants to speak to the manager—no, forget that; it wants to talk to the CEO! The universe can't give you what you want if you don't spell it out. And really, what's the worst that could happen? You ask, and the answer is no? That stings, but you'll recover—we promise. And if the answer is yes, boom! You've catapulted your life into its next dimension.
What bold request could you make within a few days of the October 13 full moon? Instead of patiently waiting for a promotion, schedule a performance review. Drop by a venue where you'd like to hang your art or play live with your band. Talk to the events coordinator or drop off some promotional materials. Simplify your pitch and get straight to the point. Brevity is the soul of wit when impatient Aries is at the wheel!
5. Revolutionize your world.
As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is never afraid to rip up the old model in order to draft a brand-new blueprint. Is there an area of your life that's begging for an update? Or maybe you get heated every time you drive past a littered playground or see the social injustices going on in your community. Anger can be a helpful touchstone under this full moon, connecting you to a powerful sense of purpose. Follow that inner calling and be a warrior for change.
Whether you're moving to the other side of the city (or country!) or starting a local cleanup initiative, the rule of thumb is less talk, more action. Tap into creativity, making art that engages people around a newsworthy topic like climate change or racial equity. The only thing this full moon requires is courage. It's not easy to go first, speaking up when everyone else is snoozing. That's what being a leader requires…and it's something the self-possessed Ram can teach us all this October 13.
6. See red.
Every zodiac sign is associated with a color, and the Ram claims fire red as its hue. Like the qualities of Aries, red symbolizes survival, courage, and vitality. In the chakra system, red is associated with the first (root) chakra, which is stable and grounding—much like Aries can be when they rise into their leadership. If you've been hesitant about taking charge or want to reclaim your power, use "cosmic color theory" to fire up your world. Wear something red or place objects in this hue in your line of vision.
While most people can't pull off head-to-toe crimson—except some of those Aries-Sun born headliners like Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, and Sarah Jessica Parker—it's a potent pop color. Shoes, bags, lipstick…a burst of red can make any neutral outfit sing. If you need to energize a room, try painting a red accent wall or draping a woven red blanket over a chair.
7. Burn it.
Looking to be done with something that is no longer serving you? The full moon in Aries—the first fire sign of the zodiac—wants you to set it ablaze. Cultures around the globe have used fire ceremonies to purge negative energy for thousands of years. This can be as simple as writing down what you'd like to be rid of, then striking a match under the paper. Or maybe you build a bonfire and toss in burnable items that you want to say goodbye to…yes, even if the farewell is bittersweet. Fire destroys, but as it does, it also cleanses. Visualize your pain being consumed and released as smoke, then disappearing into the ether. Depending on your time zone, you might even wake up early (or stay up super late!) to hold a full moon fire circle with an intentional group.
Want to try a moon circle or learn more about how to connect with this powerful fiery energy? Try our Aries full moon ritual, or read our post on how to create your own new and full moon rituals.