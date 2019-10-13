This Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Dares You To Be Loud and Proud

Aries energy is all about shameless self-promotion—and under this lunar light, have zero reservations about letting the world know how amazing you are. What's that passion project you've been obsessively cultivating since the Aries new moon last April 5? Whether you've created something wholly original or put your own unique spin on a classic, October 13 is a day for a big reveal.

Not sure where to direct the attention? This full moon illuminates your ninja power. (Which might already be obvious to everyone except you.) Do people view you as a thought leader or influencer? Where do you feel confident taking charge? If you've got enough experience under your belt, build a platform around your personality and teachings. The world needs to see it all!

Even if your path is undefined, make the most of this bombastic energy by bravely experimenting with something that has always interested you. Don't worry about what the finished product will look like or when anything will be complete. Aries energy is more about getting started than wrapping things up anyway. Just experiment and create some traction.