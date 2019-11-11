Today's Grounding Full Moon Could Help Lower Your Baseline Anxiety

The Taurus full moon arrives during Scorpio season each year, anchoring us during an astrologically intense time. Are you feeling ungrounded? Anxious for no visible reason? Earthy Taurus can get your feet back on terra firma—making you strong and stable enough to alchemize all the mystical Scorpionic visions into tangible form.

The Algonquin tribes and early colonial Americans called November's lunation the Beaver Moon because in North America, it was the last chance to set beaver traps before the waters froze. This week, put an infrastructure in place to "capture" the dream you've been hunting since during the Taurus new moon six months ago. You don't have to tiptoe anymore—this full moon gives you permission to open up the throttle. Just remember to take the curves with Taurean precision and pragmatism.