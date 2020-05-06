How To Synch Up To May's Powerful Supermoon — The Last Of 2020
Ready to break past a block? Turn it over to this transformational full moon for some deep processing and healing. As the sign of extremes, Scorpio energy can draw out both our darkest shadows and our most enlightened selves.
This moon is also a supermoon, like the March and April full moons it follows this year (it's also the last supermoon of 2020). A supermoon means it appears slightly larger in view. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Native Americans referred to the full moon in May as the "flower moon" for somewhat obvious reasons, because this is the month when everything comes into full bloom!
1. Get intimate.
Scorpio is also known as the sex sign, and rightly so (anyone who's been with a Scorpio will attest to this sign's addictive powers…hello, soul-communing bedroom action). The Scorpio full moon is known for delivering pregnancies, marriages, divorces, sex dreams, or just the hottest "we almost ripped each other's clothes off but resisted" buildup of your life. But make no mistake: You're not heading for a casual encounter under these moonbeams. Intimacy is soulful Scorpio's natural domain, and this sign can also spark obsessive attractions.
Scorpio is the zodiac sign that rules merging—from joint finances to living space to letting someone know your deep, dark secrets. All of these things require vulnerability and trust—and often, a journey through your own unconscious "shadow" to be able to share at this level.
2. Unlock your power chakra.
Shimmy those hips, rock that pelvis, and awaken your second chakra, the sacral. This energy center in the body is associated with money and sex, both Scorpio terrain. When this chakra is imbalanced, your sex drive may dip, or you may struggle to attract (or keep) money. Movement can get the chi flowing to your erotic center and reproductive organs again. Try a burlesque class online or invent your own seduction dance. Perform it for yourself in the mirror, 'cuz YOUR turn-on is the most important one.
3. Release yourself from a financial obligation.
Scorpio rules the zodiac's eighth house of wealth and joint finances. It governs the money we borrow, inherit, and owe. Make a financial plan for how you'll pay off any outstanding loans, even if that means renegotiating a small monthly amount that's greater than just the interest—or asking for a lower interest rate. The energy and intention are what sets the momentum forward. Are you debt-free and financially solvent? Explore smarter ways to invest the money you do have. Scorpio is associated with our long-term investments, like real estate or a portfolio of stocks and bonds.
4. Find a worthy obsession.
Scorpio is the sign of power and control. These traits get a bad rap, but truth is, to be a mortal is to be a control freak of sorts. So rather than try to change this utterly human trait, decide what's worthy of getting all worked up about instead. Find a pursuit to obsess over, something that makes the world a better place. The double chin your front-facing phone camera gives you? Totally not worth your time. The person who doesn't return your texts? Hell no. A GoFundMe for a struggling community center or to raise money for a food bank? That's more like it. Lean in to the things that will boomerang back with positive energy.
5. Don't hate, reincarnate.
Scorpio is the ruler of psychic and mystical phenomena, including reincarnation. If you haven't read Scorpio Brian Weiss' Many Lives, Many Masters, it will change how you think about death and the soul—in a good way—forever. Explore past-life regression theory, or read up on your North and South Nodes to learn more about your own past-life karma and future destiny, by the stars.
6. Make a foggy area crystal clear.
The devil is in the details, and Scorpio's laser vision never misses a thing. Where in your life have you left things a little fuzzy around the edges? It could be affecting you more than you realize. Take tangible actions: make a call, send an email, apologize to someone, tell the truth, whatever. Just DO it. Precision is the Scorpio aim.
7. Get in touch with your soul mate for a minute.
We live in a world of high performance, achievement, competition. But everyone could use a little support from the spiritual realm. Tuck away that superhero cape and ask spirit guides, guardian angels, the universe, whatever you want to call it…for a sign. Close your eyes and be where you are. Whether you do a guided meditation or take a few moments of silence, this practice has been shown to boost brain health and literally change the brain—putting you in the serene state of flow that's in sync with the 2020 Scorpio full moon.
8. Nurture a hidden talent.
Got a half-finished novel sitting on your hard drive? Sketchbooks filled with abstract line drawings that would make gorgeous, minimalist prints? With the illuminating full moon beaming into Scorpio's vault, it's going to be hard to hide your light under a bushel. So don't! Did you know that a creative block can masquerade as "boredom" or inexplicable fatigue that creeps up every time you're about to start a project? If you've been feeling stymied, pick up a copy of Julia Cameron's The Artist's Way and liberate your creative force.
9. Channel the phoenix and rise, baby.
Scorpio rules power, control, and transformation—it's the mythic phoenix that rises from the ashes of destruction. What in your life needs to symbolically "die" so that something new can be born? Let it go—or at least, release your grip—and allow the 2020 Scorpio full moon to transmute it.
But remember that sometimes, the only way out is through. Scorpio has four phases of evolution, and under this full moon, you could find yourself going low before you go high. In its most basic state, Scorpio is the ground-dwelling scorpion who stings every fear-evoking passerby. Second is the serpent, who charms and enchants but can be deadly venomous when threatened. Third, comes the observant (but predatory) eagle, taking in its sweeping view from high overhead and nesting with its lifelong mate. The most transcendent Scorpio form is the phoenix, who rises from the ashes of destruction and shows you the remaining signs of life.