Ready to break past a block? Turn it over to this transformational full moon for some deep processing and healing. As the sign of extremes, Scorpio energy can draw out both our darkest shadows and our most enlightened selves.

This moon is also a supermoon, like the March and April full moons it follows this year (it's also the last supermoon of 2020). A supermoon means it appears slightly larger in view. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Native Americans referred to the full moon in May as the "flower moon" for somewhat obvious reasons, because this is the month when everything comes into full bloom!