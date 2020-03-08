The full moon will make it hard to ignore messy piles and overstuffed closets. And that's a good thing! Seize the opportunity to bring some much-needed order to your court. If you're one of the three people on the planet who's not heard the name "Marie Kondo," Google the Japanese tidying expert now or check out her Netflix show! Her holistic approach to decluttering includes thanking every room before you clean it (and every object before you let it go) and only keeping things that "spark joy."

Since Virgo is an earth sign, now's the time to incorporate more plant life into your décor scheme—which can have the bonus effect of banishing some of those winter blues. If you have an emerald thumb and ample light, adopt a fiddleleaf fig. Or how about an air-purifying ZZ plant or a pachira aquatica, aka a "money tree" for attracting green in more ways than one? If you're looking for inspo, we're huge fans of interiors whiz Justina Blakeney's site The Jungalow and Wild at Home author Hilton Carter, whose leafy Instagram feed makes us swoon.

And whenever possible, use environmentally friendly cleaning products. Not only are you protecting the Earth and our waterways from the chemical effects, but you're safeguarding yourself from absorbing harsh toxins through your pores.