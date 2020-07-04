Ready, steady, focus. On July 5, 2020 (late July 4 in some places), the year's only Capricorn full moon—also a potent lunar eclipse—helps us regain our footing in the face of uncertainty. As this lunar lift ignites the star sign of long-term goals, it lends structure to our ambitions.

Remember those New Year's resolutions you started mapping out late last year—and, well, do they even make sense anymore? Maybe, maybe not. This July Fourth weekend, you may liberate yourself from the tyranny of certain ambitions, reclaiming your long-lost freedom in the process. But don't be surprised if you feel a surge of momentum. Deferred dreams COULD come back into focus under the light of this motivating lunar eclipse.

Look back to December 26, 2019, the date of the corresponding Capricorn new moon, which was a potent solar eclipse. Any seeds planted then could be ready to harvest. And since both are born out of the mystical energy of eclipses, there could be a surprising bonus yield to this crop, especially if you've put in "sweat equity" and hustle.

As the star sign symbolized by the persistent and steady Sea Goat, the Capricorn full moon shines its inspector's high beams on your life. This full moon can be humbling as it reveals where you've cut corners or skipped steps. If you got distracted from your mission, you could snap back to attention. Pick up the ball and run with it again. It's never too late to start over! This is also the final eclipse in a two-year series that's been striking the Cancer–Capricorn axis since July 12, 2018. Turbulence surrounding your career or work/home life balance could sort itself out after this full moon passes. Since Capricorn governs our public image and professional goals, clarity around "What's next?" could finally stream in after a couple of long years of deliberation.

And don't forget to celebrate what HAS been accomplished. Despite 2020's disruptive circumstances, it's also been a groundbreaking and transformational year. If you look back over the past two years, you're sure to see your own personal evolution, even if it's come with a painful lesson or two. Here are six ways to activate your ambitions at the Cancer lunar eclipse: