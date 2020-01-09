Grab The Tissues: The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Don't underestimate the power of feelings this Friday, January 10. At 2:21 p.m. ET, the first full moon of the decade arrives—and it's also a soul-stirring lunar eclipse in Cancer. Under the emo moonbeams of this Full Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse, the floodgates may burst open. Our prediction: There's going to be a whole lotta howling going on. Go with it! Unleash buried feelings and connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself. It might hurt at first, but it WILL be healing.
New Year's hug, anyone? The first major moon moment of 2020 could heal some of the rifts that have divided people over recent months. Sensitive Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac, reminding us that the wisdom of our hearts is far more potent than any games of the ego.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the full moon in January is known by some Native American tribes as the Full Wolf Moon since it falls during the darkest part of winter when hungry wolves could be heard howling outside of villages. In other cultures, this full moon is also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon, Snow Moon, and the Moon that follows Yule.
Here are 6 ways you can tap into the penetrating power of this lunar eclipse in Cancer:
1. Let your heart want what it wants.
Cancer Selena Gomez wrote the ultimate anthem for this full moon: The heart wants what it wants. But when was the last time you stopped long enough to listen to the wisdom of your ol' ticker? Under the high beams of this full moon, messages clamor to be revealed. Find a quiet place where you can drop a bucket into the deep well of feeling that's been locked inside you. (And then, have any subsequent emotional reaction you need to without worrying about "bothering" other people.) Crying, screaming, pounding a pillow, laughing uncontrollably—it's all up for grabs. If you've been in denial about your truth, you won't be able to dodge the issue any longer. But that doesn't mean you have to rush out to scratch any itch that emerges. Just allow yourself to WANT the thing. It may or may not be right for your current lifestyle. But admitting to the urge—at least to yourself—can be oh-so liberating.
Brace yourself: Lunar eclipses take the processing one step further and can reveal a shadow! Since triggering emotions may emerge, keep compassionate friends and trusted sounding boards close by. The world "lunacy" shares the same root with "luna," and a full moon eclipse could find people acting wildly out of character. A situation could present itself that forces you to examine a repressed desire. You may get swept away temporarily, only to look back a few days after the eclipse and wonder how your judgment could lapse so profoundly. Reading this STILL may not stop you from tumbling down the rabbit hole, but it might prevent you from putting important aspects of your life in jeopardy in the heat of the moment.
2. Tend to your roots.
How secure do you feel in the world? Cancer is connected to the fourth house of home, family, and foundations and is anchored at the very bottom of the zodiac wheel. As one of the three water signs (along with Scorpio and Pisces), the zodiac's Crab is responsible for hydrating our "root systems." Under the light of this full moon, take stock: Are you tending to the things that stabilize you in the material world? For example: Are you setting aside enough money for your nest egg? Even if you're just putting $20 a week in savings, that can add up over the months. The point is to start the habit now. The Cancer full moon spotlights financial security and a need to be prudent with our funds. It's not only how much you make; it's what you do with it. This lunation could inspire pleasurable lifestyle ideas that don't break the bank. Pool your resources with friends around Cancerian needs, like potluck meals, vacation home swaps, and co-op child care.
3. Call up a role model.
The Cancer full moon is an optimal moment each year for honoring your primary nurturer. We all lead busy lives, full of demands, distractions, and devices that beep at us constantly. It might feel like we have less time for our loved ones than we did in the pre-smartphone era, but it's all about choices. Set up a dinner date or a weekend visit—and when you're together, plan to leave your phone on the charging station and enjoy some uninterrupted conversation. There's no replacing the intimacy of a live human interaction.
Think of the Cancer full moon as the astrological Mother’s Day.
Eclipses activate our intuition. Out of the blue, you might start thinking about a relative or role model who's been off your radar for a while. Don't brush this off as a passing thought. Reach out! This person might be struggling with something that you can support them through—or have the very nugget of wisdom that you need to hear.
If an actual get-together isn't possible, you can still "connect." Write a letter to your mom or a mother figure and place it on your altar. Set out a photo of a special female ancestor and light a candle to channel her divine wisdom. Post a picture and tribute to a special woman in your life. If you're a mother, do something to honor yourself. Think of the Cancer full moon as the astrological Mother's Day. Spend extra time with kids who look up to you, or with the people you call family—whether the bond is based on biology or chemistry.
(Sidebar: Although traditional astrology casts Cancer as a female archetype, the "mom" in your life could be of any gender. Maybe your big brother practically raised you, for example, or a nonbinary relative. This is a day to honor them!)
4. Mind your moods.
As the Cancer full moon unblocks dammed-up emotions, there could be an outpouring of grievances like unspoken hurt or lingering resentments. Open your heart to other people as best as you can. As the saying goes, you can get bitter or you can get better.
5. Eat mindfully.
How can you enjoy delicious meals without falling into addictive eating patterns? After the stress of the holiday season, it's not uncommon to numb feelings with food or just keep nibbling mindlessly on the leftover sweets and treats. If energy has been sluggish, consider a short-term cleanse or detox. The two weeks following a full moon are major manifesting time. What if you cut out a vice for 14 days? No, you might not live a lifetime without your coffee, cookies, or sourdough rolls...but then again, you might lose your taste for them when you start integrating healthier, more natural options into your palate.
6. Declutter your space.
With the full moon in homey Cancer, how about a New Year's décor refresh? Do a walkthrough of your home and consider every corner. We get accustomed to the piled-up second bedrooms, cluttered shelves and knickknack overload. The visual cues we take in cause our brains to fire off signals, especially when they trigger memories (which then trigger thoughts and feelings, which in turn trigger our brains to flood our bodies with chemicals).
This domestic goddess of a full moon reminds us that cleaning our homes can clear our minds. Start with one area and give it an extreme makeover. Clear everything away, then reset it with curated care. Less is more, so be selective about the "collection" you display. Leaving some white space on those walls can give your brain a chance to breathe. On the flip side, if your energy is lagging, how about painting a wall a cheery hue, adding more plants, or hanging new art? Whatever makes YOU feel good and happy is great, as long as you don't overload your senses.