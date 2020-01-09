Don't underestimate the power of feelings this Friday, January 10. At 2:21 p.m. ET, the first full moon of the decade arrives—and it's also a soul-stirring lunar eclipse in Cancer. Under the emo moonbeams of this Full Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse, the floodgates may burst open. Our prediction: There's going to be a whole lotta howling going on. Go with it! Unleash buried feelings and connect to the most sentimental, sensitive sides of yourself. It might hurt at first, but it WILL be healing.

New Year's hug, anyone? The first major moon moment of 2020 could heal some of the rifts that have divided people over recent months. Sensitive Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac, reminding us that the wisdom of our hearts is far more potent than any games of the ego.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the full moon in January is known by some Native American tribes as the Full Wolf Moon since it falls during the darkest part of winter when hungry wolves could be heard howling outside of villages. In other cultures, this full moon is also known as the Old Moon, Ice Moon, Snow Moon, and the Moon that follows Yule.